ICE in Action! You Don’t Want to Abolish Them

Contributor James Soviero

Democrats increasingly demand ICE be abolished. It would end internal law enforcement. Just to give you an idea of what that would mean, check out ICE in action.

In a 30-day enforcement action that ended Friday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) arrested 364 criminal aliens and immigration violators in six Midwest states.

Arrests were made in: Illinois (134), Indiana (52), Kansas (43), Kentucky (60), Missouri (42) and Wisconsin (33). Of the 364 arrested, 187 had criminal convictions. Eighteen women and 346 men were arrested.

The criminal aliens came from: Belarus (1), Bosnia-Herzegovina (1), Burma (1), Colombia (1), Czech Republic (2), Dominican Republic (1), Ecuador (2), El Salvador (2), Germany (1), Guatemala (54), Guinea (1), Haiti (1), Honduras (40), India (6), Jordan (1), Lithuania (1), Mexico (236), Moldova (1), Nicaragua (1), Nigeria (3), Peru (2), Poland (1), Romania (1), Saudi Arabia (1) and Ukraine (2).

More than half had criminal histories with convictions that included: assault, attempted murder, burglary, child neglect, child sexual exploitation, domestic violence, driving under the influence, drug possession, drug trafficking, fraud, hit and run, identity theft, illegal re-entry after deportation, indecent liberty with a minor, money laundering, obstructing justice, obstructing police, perjury prostitution, rape, sexual assault, theft, trespassing, and weapon offenses.

Seventy-one of those arrested were immigration fugitives; 97 others illegally re-entered the United States after having been previously deported, which is a felony.

Why do Democrats want to keep these people here and keep the borders open?