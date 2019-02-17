ICE Nabs Dem Donors! Two Criminal Aliens Wanted by Ecuador

Two criminal donors to Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, CNN, Bob Menendez, and other congressional Democrats have been detained by ICE.

Roberto and William Isaias, 74, and 75 were detained Wednesday in Miami. They are undocumented according to the New York Times. They were big Democrat donors which is not surprising given the incestuous relationship between Democrats and illegal aliens.

THE STORY

The family gave hundreds of thousands of dollars to politicians and about $300,000 to Democrat politicians alone. They reached out to Hillary through Cheryl Mills, according to the New York Times.

The State Department under Clinton expedited their immigration into the U.S. after they fled Ecuadorean justice. They donated to Hillary’s campaign.

Once the Isaias tribe, including their extended family, were in the States, the Clinton State Department would not extradite them despite repeated requests from Ecuador.

Obama received a nearly $100,000 check for his victory fund from these foreign criminals.

After they donated to Obama, the corrupt Department of Justice rejected Ecuador’s request for extradition.

In 2012, Isaias relatives gave $100,000 to the Democrat Party, even though one of the family, Estefania, smuggled maids into the country illegally. There are fraud allegations as well. She still lives in the United States.

Menendez took money from them and pleaded on their behalf with Immigration in at least five letters. He said he sends hundreds of letters like that.

CNN had a short-lived relationship with son Luis in a joint partnership in CNN Latino but it was canceled.

The Isaias family are also owners of DaVinci Biosciences and DV Biologics which worked illegally with Planned Parenthood to collect and sell baby body parts. Read about that on the link below.

THEY’RE FLESH PEDDLERS, SMUGGLERS, AND THIEVES

The Isaías brothers were convicted in 2012 of embezzlement by an Ecuadorean court and sentenced to prison terms in absentia since they had been living in South Florida for nearly a decade.

They claim they are innocent. In that case, they need to go home and clear their names and stay there.

The Ecuadorean government alleges they cost the nation $400 million, some reports say more than $600 million, and have sought their extradition for years.