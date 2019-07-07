ICE Prepares to Remove One Million People with Deportation Orders

The Trump Administration is ready to deport approximately 1 million illegal aliens, according to the acting director of Citizenship and Immigration Services, Ken Cuccinelli.

ICE is preparing for the removals.

“They’re ready to just perform their mission, which is to go and find and detain and then deport the approximately one million people who have final removal orders,” Cuccinelli said.

“They’ve been all the way through the due process and have final removal orders,” Cuccinelli continued during an interview on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

”Who among those will be targeted for this particular effort, or not, is really just information kept within ICE at this point. ”

“I’m just pointing out that the pool of those with final removal orders is enormous. And it’s important to note, here we are talking about ICE doing its job as if it’s special. And really this should be going on on a rolling basis for ICE and they’ve been interfered with effectively and held up by the politics of Washington,” said Cuccinelli.

USCIS Acting Director @USCISCuccinelli on undocumented immigrants that face deportation. https://t.co/3i3pPtSC9f pic.twitter.com/Pn8g78lN8d — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) July 7, 2019

They will need to deport more than a million. There are at least a million criminals alone.

The left will go berserk.

CUCCINELLI BLASTED CONGRESS ON FOX NEWS

Cuccinelli blasted Congress for complaining about detention but doing nothing to resolve the problem.

“People in the House come down and complain about them while not helping fix the problem,” he told host Dana Perino on “Fox News Sunday.” “It’s the height of hypocrisy.”

Cuccinelli said he visited a detention facility in El Paso, Texas, that had a maximum capacity of 800 people, but by the time he got there, it had 950.

It was run well but when you go over the limits, there will be problems.