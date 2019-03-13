ICE Union Sends a Scathing Letter to President Trump

ICE officers sent a scathing letter to President Donald Trump regarding the continuation of “wasteful and dangerous” immigration policies at the U.S.-Mexico border.
“We regretfully write to inform you that in the middle of an immigration crisis on the southern border, you Administration is squandering scarce ICE resources and playing political games with our officers,” the National Immigration and Customs Enforcement Council wrote in a letter sent to Trump on Monday.
“To be direct Mr. President — the rhetoric doesn’t match reality and we hope that this letter shows you the complete and total nonsense that is really taking place under the Trump Administration on the southern border.”
“‘Catch and release’ isn’t just happening, it’s in overdrive. Catch and release must continue as ICE doesn’t have sufficient custody space to hold the massive number of family units illegally entering the United States every day,” the letter continued.
“Political games in Washington, D.C., have rendered the United States completely incapable of controlling its southern border.”
They are beyond frustrated
The letter, signed by ICE Council President Chris Crane, exposes the declining support for the President. They backed him for President.
They have had it. The frustration was palpable in the letter. They have to process thousands of immigration violators every day and then get the referrals to immigration judges. They are then released to charitable organizations.
ICE is doing the job of CBP and DHS. Instead of performing vital services, they’re opening doors, serving release documents and other mundane and trivial jobs. At the same time, they are being taken from terrorism task forces, fugitive task forces, violent criminal alien sections, and most of their critical duties. They wrote of waste, fraud, abuse, and threats.
The letter lays the blame for gross mismanagement on DHS Secretary Kristjen Nielsen and Acting ICE Director Ronald Vitiello.
Mr. Vitiello’s confirmation is currently held up in the Senate and this accusation will seriously hurt him.
Mr. Crane wants transparency and asks the President to tell the people the truth about what is going on at the border.
Full text of letter sent from National ICE Council president Chris Crane to POTUS yesterday regarding the catch-and-release situation at the border pic.twitter.com/qxt3y49eZ3
— Nate Madden (@NateOnTheHill) March 12, 2019
IT’S NOT ONLY AN EMERGENCY, IT’S A DISASTER
It’s sad. The President is trying, but Congress is useless.
The Democrats won’t do anything except promote open borders and talk of impeachment. Republicans are suddenly worried about the Constitution and won’t back the President on anything, including declaring an emergency to secure funds.
The President is working on a ‘stay in Mexico’ policy, but the leftists are suing for that too. Some leftist ACLU judge and ACLU lawyers will stop that as they stop any effort to control our borders. Democrats are all for this.
The President also signed a disastrous border-spending bill at the urging of Congress, thinking he would issue a national emergency declaration to secure funds for the wall.
It’s not enough. It takes a long time to build walls and a lot of money.
We need our laws to change and that border bill made it worse. Foreigners around the world know it and are doing what one would expect — invading.
America is going down
It doesn’t seem like we can save the country. Democrats want open borders and too many Republicans apparently do too. The Chamber of Commerce wants open borders. The media wants open borders, so does Hollywood. All the criminals pouring in want them.
They are working hand-in-hand to destroy this country.
It’s time to march on D.C. with pitchforks in hand, but Americans seem to think this isn’t an emergency.
The Mexican criminals are starting to come in through our Northern border now. They fly to Canada with a visa and then cross illegally. Unless the laws change, it will continue until we are destroyed. And then we have buffoons like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez saying all Latin Americans have the right to come into the U.S. any time they want because they are somehow indigenous. She and her friends are running around with Abolish ICE signs and bashing these men and women who risk their lives and have an impossible job.
WAKE UP AMERICA!
Politicians have America on a pitiful march towards suicide, Totalitarians are everywhere, people have become willing to sacrifice their freedoms for slavery disguised as security.
It’s hard to know when if ever the public and its officials realize the nature and urgency of the threat to the southern border, The USA’s soft underbelly.
Much more needs to be done to defend the USA, including the reduction of incentives to immigration. Mexico has been waging war against the United States of America for a long time and continues to do so, pretense to the contrary notwithstanding. The queer bastard communist Quisling pretender Barack Hussein Obama II d.o.b. 4 August 1961 went to Mexico from time to time to help plan that war. The Comintern is Mexico’s ally. Communist China has had troops in Mexico for years. It has a deep-water port on the Mexican shore. Thousands of tanks are being produced under license from Putin’s Russia. Total American mobilization is necessary, for these and many other reasons.
The US Army and Navy should build a canal twice the size of Panama’s between Brownsville and San Diego, while expediting the wall. Panama’s canal was built by the Army Corps of Engineers. It’s now under control of a foreign nation. The military and commercial benefits of an American Canal between Brownsville and San Diego would be enormous, quite apart from its use as a barrier to migrant invasion.
Panama’s canal was built by the American Army. Navy Seabees moved mountains on Pacific islands. Hadrian’s Wall was built by the Roman Army. Hannibal’s army built bridges to carry elephants through the Alps. Doesn’t every graduate of West Point take an engineering degree?
Appropriate the entire flow of the Rio Grande. Divert a substantial part into a channel parallel to the American Canal for irrigation and other purposes. Let the excess run into the new canal. Purported environmental concerns must not be allowed to hinder the defense plans. Land acquisition costs should be slim to none. Leave the Mexicans to their own devices in finding alternative sources of fresh water, they’re so flamin’ smart. They’ve worked against American interests. Now America should defend itself with vision, strength and vigor.
As the land for the Canal and other purposes would be taken under the war power, no compensation would be required. But compensation if nevertheless given could be in the form of war bonds or federal lands in the West. Since 85% of land in the West is (unfairly) held by the Federal Government, there should be plenty to go around.
Put America under martial law. Terminate diplomatic relations with Mexico for the duration. Expropriate all Mexican assets in the USA.
Restore the draft. All persons of military age in the United States of America, with specified exceptions such as foreign diplomatic personnel and other visa-holders, should be subject to compulsory military service. Compulsory military service will make the United States a far less desirable migration goal. Enlist migrants who qualify into the American military. They might be useful in the invasion of Venezuela and otherwise. Honorable military service can be and often is a path to American citizenship.
Amend the 14th Amendment to eliminate citizenship based solely on birth in the United States and the acquisition of constitutional rights based solely on presence in the United States. These are major incentives to immigration. Section One of the 14th Amendment should be amended to read as follows (new and substituted words in brackets, excised words in parentheses):
Amendment XIV Section 1 All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, [whose parents were citizens on the date of such birth,] are citizens of the United States and of the state wherein they reside. No state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any state deprive any (person) [citizen] of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any (person) [citizen] within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.
The proposal for amendment should make findings and propound suggestions for interpretation, which would not be part of the constitutional text. I’ll discuss possible suggestions upon request posted to website awlmj.com
Also, Putin plans to annihilate the American populace with neutron bomb attacks through Iran and North Korea. This must be taken into account, too.
I keep propounding this message to public officials, but, dumber than dirt, they ignore it.