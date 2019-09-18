Idea Sheet on Gun Control Legislation Considered by the WH & DOJ

The Daily Caller obtained a copy of an idea sheet circulating among Republican members of Congress, which indicates that gun control legislation under consideration would expand background checks to include all commercially advertised unlicensed sales, in line with the Toomey-Manchin bill.

“Consistent with the Manchin-Toomey draft legislation, a background-check requirement would be extended to all advertised commercial sales, including sales at gun shows,” the handout reads.

One source familiar with the meetings said that Barr pitched the legislation by warning that a lack of action could electrify the Democratic base prior to the 2020 election. Barr also did not consider the background check legislation a gun control measure. He sees it as a tool to assist law enforcement in cracking down on gun smugglers, the source explained.

