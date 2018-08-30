Idiotic Dem Rep Threatens the Safety of Immigration Officers

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that the Trump State Department has revoked citizenship to Hispanics along the border even though they have birth certificates.

The reason this is happening is midwives issued fraudulent birth certificates to children from the 1950s through the 1990s. When these people show up in the system, they have to prove their citizenship with other documentation.

The Post highlighted individual cases to draw sympathy. To further their narrative, they wrote a dishonest article. It triggered a lot of Democrats and some Democrat Hispanic groups.

This practice has been in place through two past administrations.

A Democratic congressman from Arizona decided to threaten immigration officials. Once Trump is gone, they will not be safe, he said, if they participated in illegal deportations.

He wasn’t alone. Other idiotic Democrats used the article to blast the administration, including Illinois Rep. Luis Gutiérrez and DNC Chair Tom Perez. Hispanic groups and others are using the article to call Trump a racist.

What else is new.

No one went as far as the idiot from Arizona however.

If you are a US government official and you are deporting Americans be warned. When the worm turns you will not be safe because you were just following orders. You do not have to take part in illegal acts ordered by this President’s administration. https://t.co/BLq48HRkbH — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) August 30, 2018

THE ARTICLE WAS A ‘POLITICAL CHEAP SHOT”

The Washington Post alleged that these denials are skyrocketing but it’s not true.

The State Department called the article a “political cheap shot”, saying that in actuality these type of denials are at a six-year low.

In a statement to Fox News on Thursday, a State Department spokesman blasted the Washington Post report, saying passport denials in these cases have actually declined under this administration.

Both the George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations reportedly denied passports to people delivered by midwives in Texas’s Rio Grande Valley.

“The facts don’t back up the Washington Post’s reporting. This is an irresponsible attempt to create division and stoke fear among American citizens while attempting to inflame tensions over immigration,” said Heather Nauert, a State Department spokeswoman. “Under the Trump Administration, domestic passport denials for so-called ‘midwife cases’ are at a 6-year low. The reporting is a political cheap shot.”