If companies hire the wrong people, Warren will fine them mega-bucks

Fraudulent Native-American, Elizabeth Warren, who hopes to be your President in 2020, has a plan for Facebook and other large corporations. She will impose huge fines on them if they hire the wrong people.

The paleface thinks she will end the influence of big money in politics and end lobbying by putting the big corrupt government in charge of all these big companies. Her idea is to ban giant corporations, banks, and market-dominant companies from hiring senior government officials for at least four years after they leave public office.

In our capitalist system, the big government should not control the hiring of companies.

She is going after everything capitalism and the solution will always be big government control. She is a very dangerous woman.

The fines are outrageous and this is a sign of the kinds of things she would do to corporations if given the opportunity. She is taking a real problem and creating a solution that will make things worse.

THE FINES

Giant Companies and Potential Fines for Violating Hiring Restrictions

(Based on 2018 Profits)

Company Name First Violation Second Violation Subsequent Violation Facebook $221,220,000.00 $442,440,000.00 $1,106,100,000.00 Exxon Mobil $208,400,000.00 $416,800,000.00 $1,042,000,000.00 AT&T $199,500,000.00 $399,000,000.00 $997,500,000.00 Merck & Co. $62,200,000 $124,400,000.00 $311,000,000.00

She is going to do the same thing with contractors.

Giant Contractors and Potential Fines for Violating Hiring Restrictions

(Based on 2018 Profits)

Company Name Total federal contracts (2018) First Violation Second Violation Subsequent Violation Lockheed Martin $40,552,880,120.29 $50,460,000.00 $100,920,000.00 $252,300,000.00 Booz Allen Hamilton $4,806,703,134.57 $3,016,920.00 $6,033,840.00 $15,084,600.00 Humana $5,470,866,144.97 $16,830,000.00 $33,660,000.00 $84,150,000.00 United Health $1,515,315,171.43 $123,820,000.00 $247,640,000.00 $619,100,000.00