If I Won This Contest It Would Be My Worst Nightmare

The Hillary PAC Onward Together raised just $42,326.37 in donations from July 1 to Sept. 30, according to the group’s third-quarter Federal Election Commission filings.

Not too many people are going onward together with Hillary. Her star and that of her husband is waning.

Out of desperation, she’s selling herself for a show and a glass of wine in a contest. [There’s a prize.] If you win, you get some chardonnay or a drink of your choice and enjoy [or not] a Broadway play with Hillary.

Join me for a Broadway play (and some chardonnay) to support the work @OnwardTogether partners are doing to further democracy and fight for our values. Throw your hat in the ring here: https://t.co/2a5l9yk8ks pic.twitter.com/0M1ZXMQd0T — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 27, 2018

THE WEBSITE

The website says: you meet Hillary Clinton in New York City to share in one of her favorite pastimes — seeing a Broadway show. You will get to know her over a drink of your choice. She drinks chardonnay. [We’ve heard she can really suck them down too]. You will also be flown out and put up in a 4-star hotel.

Tickets go from $10 to $20,000. And you automatically become a member of the hard-left Onward Together.

This next paragraph from the website is our favorite:

Pinch yourself, pack your favorite pantsuit and pick a friend, because you’re off to NYC to join Hillary Clinton for an evening you’ll never forget. Hillary’s inviting you to share in one of her favorite pastimes: seeing a Broadway show! And the fun won’t stop at curtain call. You’ll also join Hillary for a glass of chardonnay (or whatever you want!) for the chance to get to know her on a personal level. Maybe you’ll talk about the show, life, or your family. Maybe you’ll have a really nuanced conversation about economic policy. Maybe you’ll just use the opportunity to say, “thank you.” It’s up to you! But we hear Hillary’s an incredible listener. Flights and hotel included.

We thought she was the only person who wore those awful looking pantsuits and I will have no friend I would drag to such an event.

You will get to talk about economic policy with the socialist. Whoopee!