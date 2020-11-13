If true, Dominion IT contractor exposes massive voter fraud in Detroit

Ms. Mellissa Carone, an IT contractor, hired by Dominion, claims that the ballots in Michigan were manipulated. Dominion is the company providing software services for ballot-counting machines in Detroit.

While at the polling location, she provided technical support for the ballot counting process. She noted poll workers repeatedly double scanning ballots to generate multiple votes from the same batch of ballot sheets.

Ms. Carone reported this to her employer, Mr. Nick Ikonomakis of Dominion, Carone was told it was not her role to review what the poll workers are doing.

Ms. Carone also witnessed election workers filling out ballots and fraudulently signing ballots. She said that there was a suspicious van unloaded in the back.

Her attorney is asking for an injunction to stop the certification of the election and to preserve the ballots.

Watch: