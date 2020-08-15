If Trump Loses

By Gene Van Shaar

I am going to explain what will happen if Trump loses the 2020 election. This is not guesswork, speculation, or conspiracy theory. I’m not going to tell you what might happen, but what will most certainly happen. The Writing is on the Wall. How is it possible to know the future? In this case, it’s easy because the opposition has already “let the cat out of the bag” in the following ways:

The socialist left has an established ideology.

They have a well-known modus operandi and history.

They have told us what they will do.

They have already voted for it.

They are already doing it.

They will drastically raise taxes and regulations. It has been documented that increased tax rates and regulation reduce tax revenue by stifling economic activity and prosperity.

They will kill the carbon-based energy industry. This will result in the loss of millions of jobs, crashing the economy, and ever-increasing poverty.

They will implement the Green New Deal. This will kill most industries and create mass shortages, suffering, and poverty. Additionally, the GND will be a total waste because carbon-based climate change is a proven socialist hoax.

They will abolish the electoral college. This will result in a very small area of the country controlling all the rest, destroying the free republic and ushering in the tyranny of the majority.

Some people might think they will be fine with all of the above, even though they won’t, but we are just getting started with what will assuredly happen.

The Bill of Rights will be nullified. They are already attacking free speech (they call it hate speech) and the freedom of religion.

The family will be attacked and diminished. This is irrefutably verified in the new book, The Invincible Family.

Immigration laws will be invalidated. This will result in a mass influx which will overwhelm the system in many ways. Worst of all, it will quickly tip the balance of power into a one-party system, just like it already has in California. For all practical purposes, the republican party will roll over and die.

The Right to Self Defense will be banned. When guns are outlawed, only Marxists and outlaws will have guns.

The Rule of Law will be destroyed. They have already turned to mob rule and intimidation. Trump is not the cause; he is the cure. Without trump to hold them back, it will get worse, just like it already has in Democrat-controlled areas. Within a short time, there will be widespread anarchy or civil war which could result in the death of millions.

Deception will smother Truth. Since the left believes that “The Ends Justify the Means” they are perfectly willing to deceive and lie for Social Justice. The left hides the truth and lives by the lie. If they get power, leftists will use perpetual deception to maintain it. (i.e. Ministry of Truth)

Our Government will be fundamentally changed from capitalism to socialism. Socialist Hell will suffocate freedom and prosperity. What recently happened in Venezuela will quickly be repeated here, only worse.

The above list is certainly not complete, but it is sufficient to verify the dark future that is an absolute surety if Trump loses. The truth of what I have said ought to be as clear and obvious as the sun at noonday. And there are more witnesses are in the wings.

Highly respected Lawrence Kadish has suggested that the DNC (Democratic National Committee) be renamed the DMC (Democratic Marxist Committee) to match the new ideology that has hijacked the party of JFK. He went on to say, “Every citizen needs to make a decision that separates the personalities from the underlying politics that will… determine whether the America we cherish will wither under masquerading Marxists or whether it will be able to remain vibrant and strong, able to confront a world of civilization destroyers.”

If more proof is desired here are links to a cloud of supporting essays: Dan Bongino, Wayne Allyn Root, Nikki Haley, Carol M. Swain, Jon Heltzel, Kambree Nelson, Andy Biggs, Hannah Bleau, Larry Alex Taunton, Sydney Watson, Brigitte Gabriel, Loyd Pettegrew, Star Parker, Derek Hunter, Ken Blackwell, Pat Buchanan, Jeff Crouere, Matt Vespa.

Since the opposition has openly declared and demonstrated what they are going to do, how is it possible that Trump is behind in some polls? One answer is that many are drowning in a flood of deception. Another reason is that too many are preoccupied with rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic. They think and say things like this:

Trump is too brash.

Trump is too much of a fighter.

Trump is spending too much.

Orange Man bad.

We could agonize over dozens of “deck chairs” but nothing short of divine intervention will stop the death spiral that a Trump loss will trigger.

Believe it or not, I have friends and family that plan to vote against President Donald Trump because of comparatively insignificant issues. How is it possible that they do not comprehend being in the middle of a cultural war between freedom and tyranny? Do they not understand that we are dealing with life and death issues? If enough of us can understand and agree with the application of these immortal words, we can still save the ship:

Gentlemen may cry, Peace, Peace—but there is no peace. The war is actually begun…Is life so dear, or peace so sweet, as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery? Forbid it, Almighty God! I know not what course others may take; but as for me, give me liberty or give me death! (Patrick Henry)

Now is the time to vote for President Trump, and those who support him, as if your life depends on it because it does. In the next column, I will reveal what will happen if Trump wins.

~~~

Copyright © 2020 by Gene Van Shaar

Gene Van Shaar is a freedom fighter and pro-Trump writer. He has written many articles and books including Pillars of Truth and Freedom, My Life and Lessons, Freedom and The Obama Debacle, The Freedom Saving Series, and The Scriptural Insight Archive.