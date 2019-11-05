If you heard Amb. Sondland proved Trump quid pro quo, it’s fake news

Gordon Sondland, ambassador to the European Union, updated the testimony he gave last month in House Democrats’ secret impeachment inquiry.

He had earlier testified that Mr. Trump was clear that there was no quid pro quo for releasing U.S. military assistance.

You will hear in the media that in his update, which he sent to the committee on Monday, Mr. Sondland now says his memory has been refreshed and he did tell Ukrainian officials they needed to give Mr. Trump what he wanted to get the U.S. funds flowing.

“I now recall speaking individually with Mr. Yermak, where I said that resumption of U.S. aid would not likely occur until Ukraine provided the public anti-corruption statement that we had been discussing for many weeks,” Mr. Sondland says.

Andriy Yermak is a top aide to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.

You probably won’t hear the rest of the story, which proves the opposite.

MORE FAKE NEWS

The media and the Democrats have gone wild with speculation and exaggerations today about quid pro quo when nothing in the updated testimony indicates that.

Sondland didn’t know who stopped the aid or why. He made an “assumption.”  The ambassador said he did not and still doesn’t know why the aid was held up.

THIS IS THE FAKE NEWS THE NY TIMES AND SEN. CHRIS MURPHY ARE PUSHING, ALONG WITH MOST OF THE MSM

THE PRESIDENT TOLD SONDLAND, NO QUID PRO QUO

THERE IS CONFIRMATION

THERE WAS NO QUID PRO QUO, VOLKER SAID

