If You Run a Farmers’ Market Feeding the Poor, You’re Probably an “Insidious” White Person

Two San Diego State University geography professors Pascale Joassart-Marcelli and Fernando J Bosco, are literally opposed to the “whiteness” of farmers’ markets. Too many whites run them.

It’s hard to know what they don’t understand about blacks are 13% of the population. They argue that farmers’ markets are “insidious” “white spaces where the food consumption habits of white people are normalized.”

Fruits and vegetables are white habits???

Isn’t that kind of a racist thing to say?

That’s what they are saying. It’s a good follow up to the fake food desert crisis in low-income areas.

Actually farmers’ markets are often established to fight the whole alleged food deserts in poor areas as the alleged result of gentrification.

I want undercover to MoveOn meetings – by the way, they’re communists – and many farmers’ markets are owned by rich liberals and leftists.

Bosco and Joassart-Marcelli argue the farmers’ markets are unaffordable because of their whiteness. That’s not true. Campus Reform writes:

Citing research they conducted in San Diego, however, Bosco and Joassart-Marcelli claim that 44 percent of the city’s farmers’ markets are located in census tracts with a high rate of gentrification, leading them to conclude that farmers’ markets “attract households from higher socio-economic backgrounds, raising property values and displacing low-income residents and people of color.”

“The most insidious part of this gentrification process is that alternative food initiatives work against the community activists and residents who first mobilized to fight environmental injustices and provide these amenities but have significantly less political and economic clout than developers and real estate professionals.

Gentrification is a leftist crisis mantra.

Describing farmers’ markets as “white spaces where the food consumption habits of white people are normalized,” Joassart-Marcelli and Bosco exhibit an impressive level of RACIAL AND CULTURAL INTOLERANCE.https://t.co/FS8xl5pKie via @thesarahdtaylor @theblaze — Butch Elrod (@twoclones) December 28, 2017

“Joassart-Marcelli and Bosco received funding from the National Science Foundation to research “the role of food in structuring everyday life in immigrant and low-income urban neighborhoods.” ” You too can research stupid stuff. https://t.co/BClWHIKcDW — Tina (@TinaTomblin) December 28, 2017