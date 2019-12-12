IG Horowitz suggests he knows the wrongdoing was deliberate

Andrew McCabe, the former deputy director of the FBI, is on CNN as a commentator criticizing people who expose the corruption that he led at the FBI. That’s what CNN is now.

McCabe even handpicked the agents involved in the FISA misconduct. That is very coincidental and points to it being intentional as if we didn’t have enough evidence.

During the questioning by Sen. Kennedy, it appears the Inspector General believes there was intentional wrongdoing, but he couldn’t get over the bias hump.

Of course, logic alone tells us this is intentional. Otherwise, we have to believe the premier law enforcement agency can’t put legitimate FISA apps together, include exculpatory information, and so on.

“It’s fair for people to look at all of these 17 events and wonder how it could be pure incompetence,” the IG says, further suggesting he that believes there was intentional wrongdoing/bias at play: https://t.co/48lb3cr0C7 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) December 11, 2019

IG Horowitz: Andy McCabe “handpicked” the agents involved w/ FISA misconduct. Says he “agrees completely” that “somebody has to be fired” over what he’s uncovered. pic.twitter.com/B07X285Cjz — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 11, 2019