IG Horowitz’s Draft of the FISA Abuse Report Is Complete

The Justice Department inspector general has completed an internal review of FISA abuse during the 2016 election, The Hill reports. This concerns the warrants taken out on Carter Page which might not have had sufficient predicate. Worse yet, the judges might have been ill-informed or uninformed.

Inspector General for the Department of Justice Michael Horowitz wrote in a letter to members of Congress Friday that his office had “reviewed over one million records and conducted over 100 interviews” in connection with the inquiry and is in the early stages of finalizing its report.

Horowitz wrote that he has submitted a draft of the “factual findings” of the inquiry to the Justice Department and FBI for a classification review, after which the inspector general’s office will begin the process of preparing final classified and public drafts of the report.

In other words, it’s going through a wringer or, worst-case scenario, a whitewashing process. All the people who have copies get to submit possible changes. The report does become political at this point.

NEW: DOJ IG Michael Horowitz wrote to the Hill today saying he is finalizing his FISA report. Says he has provided a draft to DOJ and the FBI and will then circulate to others for comment and review. pic.twitter.com/sOcRCzcfEU — Nicholas Fandos (@npfandos) September 13, 2019

Be optimistic but don’t go crazy or you might be disappointed. When the IG published the Benghazi report, it detailed acts of malfeasance but the conclusion was, basically, no one was to blame. When he came out with his Comey report, again, violations poured out from the pages, but the DOJ decided to let the former FBI director skate on the charges.

People like Roger Stone, NSA Director Flynn, sailor Christian Saucier, and so many others don’t get to skate.

Pray for justice. If they don’t do the job and the only sacrifice is Andrew McCabe, generations will have to pass before the DOJ/FBI gets its reputation back.

IF YOU AREN’T SURE OF WHAT THE FISA ABUSE IS ABOUT, THERE’S GOOD INFO AT EPOCH TIMES. OUR MOST RECENT REPORT WAS IN MAY, HERE.