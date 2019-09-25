IG labeled the ‘Whistleblower’ in Trump-Ukraine as ‘politically biased’

The White House will release the transcript of the President’s conversations with President Zelensky of Ukraine Wednesday. Along with that, a document will be made public showing the intelligence Inspector General who received the whistleblower’s complaint had “political bias” in favor of a 2020 presidential opponent of the president’s.

The whistleblower had no direct knowledge of the conversation and obtained it second or third-hand through leaks — illegal leaks. He wants to be labeled a whistleblower when he is actually a gossip.

The whistleblower’s lawyers work for a group called Whistleblower Aid that pays officials who leak against the President.

None of that will matter, however, once the document is released. No one will find the felonious leakers as usual.

Fox News’s Ed Henry shared this information Tuesday on ‘Hannity’ and said it came from a senior Trump Administration official.

The inspector general found that the whistleblower had “political bias” in favor of a rival candidate of President Trump in 2020,” Henry said.

The whistleblower filed the complaint against the president over his telephone conversation with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in July, asking the leader to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter and his business dealings in the country as part of a broader discussion of corruption in the country.

Henry reported that the White House says there is “absolutely no smoking gun” in the transcript of the phone call between the two leaders which Democrats have demanded for days.

Henry also did note that while the conversation is “nowhere near as inflammatory as Democrats and some of the media have suggested,” there are “a few words” that will likely “raise eyebrows and that are going to cause political headaches for the White House.”

Undoubtedly, they will be the basis for the impeachment inquiry informally referred to as formal by Nancy Pelosi who won’t require her membership to vote and show their true colors. It’s not formal until they vote.

There might be headaches for the White House but the behavior of the Biden’s seems far worse. It’s clear the Democrats will throw gaffe-a-minute Joe under the bus and are on the verge of doing so.

BACKGROUND

According to The Federalist, “The anonymous person who filed a formal, uncorroborated complaint against President Donald Trump for allegedly asking a foreign leader to investigate corruption related to Joe Biden now has a legal team that includes a Democratic operative who worked for Sens. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Hillary Clinton (D-N.Y.).”

“Andrew Bakaj, now a managing partner at the Compass Rose Legal Group, interned for Schumer in the spring of 2001 and for Clinton in the fall of the same year, according to Bakaj’s LinkedIn page.”

The intelligence IG found the complaint “credible” and “urgent” but the DNI did not and had refused to release it.