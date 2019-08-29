IG Report on Comey’s Memos Due Out Today

The Washington Examiner reporter Byron York said a separate IG report on just Jim Comey is coming out Thursday. Earlier, the Inspector General referred Comey for leaking his confidential, and in some cases, classified, memos and this report with deal mostly with the memos and not the broader Russia-Trump issue.

The Inspector General of the Department of Justice Michael Horowitz is issuing a 65-page report Thursday on James Comey. It is said to portray former FBI director Comey harshly.

Comey’s report has been separated out from the full report due out in September, possibly October.

According to a July 22nd report by Paul Sperry at real clear investigations, the report, perhaps the full report and not today’s report, will say Comey was running a counterintelligence operation on the President with no supporting evidence. After he was fired, Comey’s planted agent went to work in the White House to spy on the President and his team.

“Two U.S. officials briefed on the IG’s investigation of FBI misconduct” said Comey was essentially “running a covert operation against” the president… “starting weeks before his inauguration.”

Comey kept most key information in the dossier from the President and misled him when he assured him in private he was not the subject of an investigation. Three times Comey assured the President, but refused to say it in public.

Now an answer is emerging as to why.

Sources told Real Clear Investigations in July that Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz will soon file a report with evidence indicating that Comey was misleading the president. Even as he repeatedly assured Trump that he was not a target, the former director was secretly trying to build a conspiracy case against the president, while at times acting as an investigative agent.

Two U.S. officials briefed on the inspector general’s investigation of possible FBI misconduct said Comey was essentially “running a covert operation against” the president, starting with a private “defensive briefing” he gave Trump just weeks before his inauguration.

They said Horowitz has examined high-level FBI text messages and other communications indicating Comey was actually conducting a “counterintelligence assessment” of Trump during that January 2017 meeting in New York.

Comey’s meeting with Trump took place one day after the FBI director met in the Oval Office with President Obama and Vice President Joe Biden to discuss how to brief Trump — a meeting attended by National Security Adviser Susan Rice, Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson, Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates and National Intelligence Director James Clapper, who would soon go to work for CNN.

The FBI strung Trump along, telling him he was not a suspect while structuring the investigation in accordance with the reality that Trump was the main subject.”

THERE WAS NEVER ANY PROBABLE CAUSE

But, former FBI counterintelligence agent and lawyer Mark Wauck said, the FBI lacked legal grounds to treat Trump as a suspect. “They had no probable cause against Trump himself for ‘collusion’ or espionage,” he said. “They were scrambling to come up with anything.”

McCabe’s former aide Lisa Page admitted in her closed-door congressional interview that, at the time her boss ordered the investigations, they couldn’t connect Trump to the Russia conspiracy, and that “it still existed in the scope of possibility that there would be literally nothing” there. In fact, her lead partner on the case, Peter Strzok, confessed in a text: “My gut sense and concern is there’s no big there, there.”

THE REPORT WILL SAY COMEY HAD A SPY IN THE WHITE HOUSE

Comey put a spy in the White House — Anthony Ferrante.

Knowledgeable sources inside the Trump White House say Comey carved out an extraordinary new position for agent Anthony Ferrante, which allowed him to remain on reserve status at the FBI while working in the White House as a cybersecurity adviser.

“In an unprecedented action, Comey created a new FBI reserve position for Ferrante, enabling him to have an ongoing relationship with the agency, retaining his clearances and enabling him to come back in [to bureau headquarters],” said a former National Security Council official who requested anonymity.

“Between the election and April 2017, when Ferrante finally left the White House, the Trump NSC division supervisor was not allowed to get rid of Ferrante,” he added, “and Ferrante continued working — in direct conflict with the no-contact policy between the White House and the Department of Justice.”

Insane.

Rudy Giuliani sheds some light on the illegalities:

IN OTHER NEWS

The NY Times today confirmed a scoop by One America News on August 8 that John Durham has seated a grand jury and is reviewing evidence on Andrew McCabe and others from multiple investigations, including the Horowitz IG reports.

Joe DiGenova says that Inspector General Horowitz has concluded that all four FISA warrants were illegal. That’s a serious Federal crime, but some might not have known they were illegal.