IG testifies there were NO conclusions re intent & there was political bias

In case you missed it, the Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz testified before the Senate on Wednesday.

IG Horowitz also reported that he did NOT reach a conclusion about intent, contrary to opinions expressed in the media and elsewhere. That continues to be wide-open. He also did find political bias, but didn’t feel he could conclude that is what led to the malfeasance he called “errors.”

The way he uses words, it sounds weaselly, but he says he is trying to be careful not to go too far and accuse someone without clear evidence. He seems to need someone to admit it or he can’t use it for a conclusion.

HE FOUND BIAS

Senator Paul said you did find bias in people in connection to the investigation. He said it’s not that you didn’t find it, you just couldn’t prove it.

Sen. Paul asked if he could say there was evidence of bias and there was evidence of malfeasance. Mr. Horowitz said there was evidence of both, but he is not in a position to draw conclusions.

SEN. PAUL: “But could you then specifically say…there actually was evidence of political bias and evidence of record-changing that looks like malfeasance?” HOROWITZ: “There is evidence of both, I agree with you.” pic.twitter.com/7001UWDNEy — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 18, 2019

Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin questioned Mr. Horowiz, noting he did not find Bill Priestap was politically biased.

Then he asked if he found political bias in others.

Horowitz admitted that he did find bias among those who abused the FISA process.

Tying the bias to the actions would not be difficult. It’s unclear why they weren’t referred for further criminal investigation.

“We found through the text messages evidence of people’s political bias,” Horowitz said.

IG Horowitz just confirmed that he found evidence of Political Bias in his investigation of those involved with the origins of the Russia Probe. “We found through the text messages evidence of people’s political bias” Where is the accountability?pic.twitter.com/zibxX7LlNU — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) December 18, 2019

NO CONCLUSIONS REACHED ON POLITICAL BIAS

Senator Josh Hawley picked up the questioning:

“I think the scope here is what really alarms me. The number of people involved directly involved at the FBI, the repeated decisions to mislead, outright lie to the FISA court, and the total implausibility that the explanations these people offered you, again, maybe they’re incompetent or maybe they had an agenda here.”

“Was it your conclusion that political bias did not affect any part of the Page investigation, any part of Crossfire Hurricane?”

Horowitz responded, “We did not reach that conclusion. We have been very careful in connection with the FISA for the reasons you mentioned to not reach that conclusion, in part, as we’ve talked about earlier: the alteration of the email, the text messages associated with the individual who did that, and then our inability to explain or understand or get good explanations so we could understand why this all happened.”

IG Horowitz says contrary to media claims he did NOT make a conclusion on whether the FBI was acting on political bias. HOROWITZ: “We don’t make a conclusion as to the intent here. I want to be clear about that…” In fact, he said the explanations they got were not credible! pic.twitter.com/Y3wFs2FsjV — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 18, 2019