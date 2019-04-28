Ilhan Omar comments on Chabad horror, she should have said nothing

After the horrible shooting yesterday by a hatemonger at the Chabad Synagogue along comes Rep. Ilhan Omar, the anti-Semite, commenting. It would have been better if she said nothing. As with the Christian slaughter in Sri Lanka, she ignores the core problem.

In these tweets, she calls it “religious hate” because she can’t say anti-Semitism. The last line was truly offensive, “Love trumps hate,” obviously suggesting Trump is a hater and responsible in some way.

Omar is subversive.

The killer wrote that the President is “Zionist, Jew-loving, anti-White, traitorous cocksucker.” And she knows it. Omar is a liar.

She needs to shut the hay up. Nothing she says is sincere.

