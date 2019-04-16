Ilhan Omar manages to show her disrespect for Notre Dame

S.Noble
Rep. Omar has done a lot to negatively impact relations between Muslims and everyone else. She’s unpleasant and unpatriotic, plus she lies. She acknowledged the burning of the Notre Dame cathedral but there is one obvious omission. The radical leftist could not bring herself to mention the fact that it is first and foremost a Roman Catholic church.

The radical congresswoman thinks it’s a museum apparently.

MOST RESPONSES WERE NOT POSITIVE

THE PRESIDENT DOESN’T THINK MUCH OF HER

The President doubled down on his criticism of her despite the attacks on him. He called her “disrespectful,” “extremely unpatriotic,” and “disrespectful of our country.”

