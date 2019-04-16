Ilhan Omar manages to show her disrespect for Notre Dame

Rep. Omar has done a lot to negatively impact relations between Muslims and everyone else. She’s unpleasant and unpatriotic, plus she lies. She acknowledged the burning of the Notre Dame cathedral but there is one obvious omission. The radical leftist could not bring herself to mention the fact that it is first and foremost a Roman Catholic church.

The radical congresswoman thinks it’s a museum apparently.

Art and architecture have a unique ability to help us connect across our differences and bring people together in important ways. Thinking of the people of Paris and praying for every first responder trying to save this wonder. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 15, 2019

MOST RESPONSES WERE NOT POSITIVE

Arguably the world’s most famous Christian cathedral is here reduced by @IlhanMN to mere “art and architecture” as if it were interchangeable with the National Museum of Somalia or something. The glaring omission is noted. — Joe the Dissident (@joethepatriotic) April 16, 2019

“art and architecture” — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) April 16, 2019

Some art and architecture “burned or something” and that is bad. — threat.level.midnight (@stevengorney) April 15, 2019

Say the words “Catholic, holy, Christian(s), then it will be genuine. This isn’t a “wonder”. It’s an 859 year old piece of Christian history that was toiled over for 200 years by generations of devoted Catholics. — Amie Whatserface (@AmieWohrer) April 15, 2019

By not naming it, she devalues it just like 9/11. It’s done intentionally! — truthBfree (@truthBfree) April 16, 2019

Someone did something somewhere in France — ChooseJesus (@ChooseJesus1) April 15, 2019

Amazing you found a way to phrase this without saying “Notre Dame,” “cathedral,” or “church.” — Angela Morabito (@AngelaLMorabito) April 16, 2019

So if the Grant Mosque in Mecca burned it would be a loss of art and architecture? — Paul Murany (@PMurany) April 16, 2019

THE PRESIDENT DOESN’T THINK MUCH OF HER

The President doubled down on his criticism of her despite the attacks on him. He called her “disrespectful,” “extremely unpatriotic,” and “disrespectful of our country.”