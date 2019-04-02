Ilhan Omar might have spent campaign $$$ to divorce her alleged brother

Republican state lawmaker Rep. Steve Drazkowski filed two complaints against Rep. Ilhan Omar last year just as she won her election to the House of Representatives. He claimed she spent campaign funds illegally.

Sinclair Broadcasting stated that the investigation has been completed and rulings will soon be issued.

In one case, she is accused of spending campaign funds to divorce her second husband who some say is her brother.

In referring Omar to the Minnesota Campaign Finance Board, Drazkowski alleged that Omar improperly spent close to $6,000 in campaign funds for personal use, including payments to her divorce attorney and for travel to Boston and Estonia.

The divorce was allegedly from her brother.

Drazkowski’s filing of the two complaints followed an earlier episode in which Omar repaid $2,500 for honoraria she received for speeches at colleges that receive state funding, a violation of ethics rules for Minnesota lawmakers.

DID ILHAN MARRY HER BROTHER IN AN IMMIGRATION SCAM?

In 2016, blogger Scott Johnson began to write about Ilhan Omar after a blog post appeared claiming that her second husband was actually her brother whom she married in 2009 for immigration purposes. He interviewed at least one person tied to the blog post and he believes his source. PJ Media Editor David Steinberg later picked up the story and investigated Omar’s marriages in further detail [see clip below].

Blogger Johnson has been falsely slimed in the New Yorker in an article paying glorious homage to Ilhan, but he has no basis for the attack on Johnson. Johnson does not write in a hateful or conspiratorial way and merely reported the facts of the case that few are interested in.

Alpha News also reported on the alleged marriage but the media doesn’t care or choose to care.

Snopes says her alleged marriage to her brother is “unproven.”

Ilhan called the accusations that she married her brother a “racist witch hunt” but presented no documentation. There is evidence, uncovered by Steinberg, that Elmi is her brother.

ILHAN OMAR’S STATEMENTS

“A number of baseless rumors have been made recently about my personal life and family. I will say it again here: they are absolutely false and ridiculous.”

“That said, I will offer clarity and share a difficult part of my personal history that I did not consider relevant in the context of a political campaign, so that we can put these rumors to rest and return to what really matters: how we join together to build a more prosperous and equitable district and state.”

“In 2002, when I was 19 years old, Ahmed Hirsi (whose name before he received citizenship was Ahmed Aden), the father of my children and love of my life, and I, applied for a marriage license, but we never finalized the application and thus were never legally married. In 2008, we decided to end our relationship in our faith tradition after reaching an impasse in our life together.”

“I entered into a relationship with a British citizen, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, and married him legally in 2009. Our relationship ended in 2011 and we divorced in our faith tradition. After that, he moved home to England. I have yet to legally divorce Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, but am in the process of doing so. Insinuations that Ahmed Nur Said Elmi is my brother are absurd and offensive.”

“Since 2011, I am happy to say that I have reconciled with Ahmed Hirsi, we have married in our faith tradition and are raising our family together. Like all families, we have had our ups and downs but we are proud to have come through it together.”

“I appreciate the countless messages of support I have received from the people of 60B and beyond who understand how difficult and deeply personal this has been for my family and especially my children. I remain honored to be a part of a campaign that is uniting the diverse voices of our district – long term residents, East African immigrants, and students.”

OMAR LIVED WITH HER FIRST HUSBAND [WHO SHE IS MARRIED TO NOW] AND HER SECOND HUSBAND [POSSIBLY HER BROTHER] WITH HER TWO CHILDREN BY HER FIRST HUSBAND, BOTH AT THE SAME TIME

She lied all over her divorce form according to Steinberg.

You have to listen to Mr. Steinberg below for the latest on the possibly fraudulent marriage. He is preparing another column on this marriage: