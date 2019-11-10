Ilhan Omar sent out another subtle tweet concerning 2 Jewish billionaires

Ilhan Omar is again accused of suggesting anti-Semitism in a tweet. She has made a point of saying Jews are loyal to Israel over the USA or they whatever they do is for the Benjamins, and she likes to do it subtly. Her subtlety makes it difficult to determine her intent.

In this tweet, she could be only referring to the fact that they are both billionaires, but people, who saw her tweet anti-Semitic tropes, took it as anti-Semitic:

Responding to a CNBC report that Jewish billionaire Leon G. Cooperman had pledged his support for Michael Bloomberg, a fellow Jewish billionaire, the Muslim congresswoman dismissively tweeted, “I wonder why?”

To many, the tweet bore a disturbing resemblance to what she tweeted in February when she suggested that U.S. politicians are beholden to Israeli money.

Scott Johnson of Powerline blog certainly took it to mean that they are both Jews and ‘it’s all about Benjamins, baby,’ as she once put it.

“Not coincidentally, Omar’s tweet came a few hours before she was to address the Muslim Brotherhood front group known as CAIR at its annual gala in Washington,” Johnson wrote. He added that The New York Post covers the story here, the Daily Mail here.”

Oh gee, please do enlighten us again, because you were in such ‘fine form’ before … pic.twitter.com/T0XADn9yT9 — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) November 9, 2019

This is a wrong thing to say Congresswoman… — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) November 9, 2019

Bn obviously took it the way she might well have meant it:

Money is their Tribe and Religion. — BnAuwal (@BnAuwal00) November 9, 2019

HER OFFICE’S RESPONSE

A rep for Omar’s office, Jeremy Slevin, had this response when The Post asked for guidance on what the congresswoman’s tweet meant:

“Much like the far-right demagogue who owns this tabloid, they’re both billionaires.”

OMAR LET IT RIDE AND THEN RETWEETED OTHERS’ COMMENTS

Rep. Omar is retweeting her excuses or explanations but she let the tweet ride for a while. Were she sincere and didn’t want it taken the wrong way, wouldn’t she have said something right away or at least been polite?

She retweeted Sarsour’s tweet:

Oh for God’s sake, stop this ridiculousness. This obsession with every word Ilhan says or tweets is tired and it’s getting old. https://t.co/TRhwHoJW7d — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) November 9, 2019