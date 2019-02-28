Ilhan Omar Wants to Overthrow Trump, Compares His Election to Maduro’s

Socialist anti-Semite Ilhan Omar compared the election of President Trump to that of the fraudulent election of the dictator of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro. You can’t make this stuff up.

The Free Beacon reported that Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar made her comments at a Busboys and Poets town hall in Washington, D.C.

Omar does not want the U.S. to support Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido. She is on the side of the Democratic Socialist dictator, Nicolas Maduro.

The first-term congresswoman made her case by comparing Maduro’s suppressive regime to that of Trump, according to video obtained by The Washington Free Beacon.

“None of us are happy” with Trump, but that doesn’t mean it would be okay for a foreign country to intervene in U.S. elections, Omar said. She wants to overthrow Donald Trump, but not Nicolas Maduro.

“If we are for the advancement of democracy, what does this country’s Constitution actually call for? You can’t be in the business of recognizing a country’s new leader when you would not allow that for yourself,” the Somali-American lawmaker said, adding that “none of us are happy with the kind of president we have.”

Watch:

OVERTHROW THE PRESIDENT

Omar told Rolling Stone, an aging hard-left rag, that the dictator Trump must be overthrown.

Rep. Ilhan Omar said she believes that impeachment is inevitable. It also is a terrifying notion, she said. Nations struggle any time they overthrow a dictator, and Trump really has the markings of a dictator, she concluded.

She is one of the Democrat women Rolling Stone claims are shaping the future. The other three are Nancy Pelosi, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Jahana Hayes. They are all hard-left.

MORE ANTI-JEWISH CONSPIRACIES

The anti-Semitic Omar is also pushing another anti-Jewish conspiracy.

Anti-Semitic Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) pushes a conspiracy theory about her “Jewish colleagues,” says they have “designed” a plan to accuse her of being anti-Semitic “to end the debate” on Israel pic.twitter.com/iIyHE5TvHd — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 28, 2019

These two are still supporting the anti-Jewish BDS movement.

Ilhan Omar & Rashida Tlaib have a history of anti-Semitism. Both still proudly support a boycott of Israel. But according to Omar, their “Jewish colleagues” are the problem and only call them out “because Rashida and I are Muslim.”pic.twitter.com/nOxkzpxlwz — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) February 28, 2019