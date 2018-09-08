Illegal Alien Attacks on ICE & Border Agents Are Increasing, Thank a Democrat

The Washington Times reports that attacks on border agents are increasing as illegal aliens grow more violent.

Catering to anonymous foreigners and claiming ICE and border agents are terrorists while calling for abolishing ICE isn’t helping. We can thank Democrats for that.

Blame prosecutors too. They won’t bring charges in most cases.

Assaults on ICE agents reached a decade high in 2017, and assaults on Border Patrol agents have also surged in recent years, according to new government numbers.

They fight agents instead of running away. Thank a Democrat.

The DHS Inspector General could be underselling the problem, they report says and they probably are.

The report does signal renewed danger particularly on the southwest border, where agents say a surge in illegal immigration in recent years generally correlates with growing violence.

At the same time, we have the DEMOCRAT Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms signing an order to permanently stop accepting ICE detainees at the country jail, whether they are criminals or not. He won’t be “complicit”. He says it’s “inhumane” to deport foreigners who sneak into the country.

Abolish ICE is the mantra of many mainstream Democrats. Dems keep carrying on about the fake separation at the border problem. They blame ICE, but it was border agents who were following directions based on a rule that was implemented in prior administrations. It had nothing to do with ICE.