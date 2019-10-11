Illegal alien rapist released despite detainer & re-victimizes his victim

An illegal immigrant, 38-year-old Antonio Ulises Perez, was charged with rape, and even though ICE issued a detainer, he was released. Then he went back to the victim’s house to assault her again.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested the 38-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador Wednesday after the woman he allegedly raped contacted police when he arrived at her home, according to a statement by the agency. ICE said the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office did not honor its request to notify them.

The sheriff’s department was asked by ICE officials on Tuesday to transfer custody of Perez when he was to be released, but they “failed to honor an ICE detainer and released him from custody.”

“Within a few hours of being released, this illegal alien was back at the home of the rape victim where he was free to re-victimize her and harm other members of the community,” Marc Moore, director of ICE’s Dallas field office, said.

The sheriff’s department “released Ulises Perez around 3 a.m. on Oct. 9, about an hour after notifying ICE, that he was scheduled to be released preventing deportation officers any reasonable opportunity to take custody,” the agency’s statement read.

