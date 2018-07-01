Illegal Alien Starts 40,000 Acre Fire in Colorado, It’s Still Burning

An illegal alien living in Colorado was arrested Saturday on suspicion of setting a series of wildfires that consumed more than 40,000 acres and it’s still burning.

Jasper Joergensen, 52 years, was apprehended after the announcement was made at a community meeting, the Costilla County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Joergensen is not a U.S. citizen and will be given to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after he faces arson charges, a Costilla County official said at the meeting.

“The initial cause of the fire was human-caused,” the sheriff’s department said on .

