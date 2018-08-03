Illegal Demands His ‘Constitutional Rights’ Under the Second Amendment

An illegal alien from Mexico is demanding his Second Amendment rights in a New York court in a case that could have far-reaching consequences. Illegals keep getting constitutional rights they don’t deserve. Democrats are adamant about giving them our rights. It will destroy this country as they flood in from all over the world.
Javier Perez contends that he is being unfairly hit with criminal charges for shooting in the air on a Brooklyn sidewalk. He claims he did it to fend off gang rivals in July 2016, the New York Daily News reports.
Gang rivals? That suggests he’s a gangster himself.
LAWLESSNESS
“The Framers were clear: If they meant citizens, they would have said citizens. But they didn’t,” his defense lawyer, Samuel Jacobson, argued in Brooklyn federal court. “There is no suggestion that there was a concept of ‘illegal alien’ and no suggestion that if you were from a foreign country, you couldn’t bear arms.”
Brooklyn federal prosecutors are infuriated this case was allowed to move forward. Defenses without merit are never allowed to move ahead and this man has “zero Second Amendment rights.”
The Assistant U.S. Attorney said these illegal aliens frequently live above the law. [Big surprise?]
“Those who don’t have legal status here have an interest in defying law enforcement. They have an interest in not maintaining a stable residence or registering a firearm,” she argued in court.
His lawyer said Perez should have the same constitutional rights as any American.
God help us if he wins this case.
You should also know that New York’s City Council wants all illegal aliens to have the right to vote in all local elections. That would give them the power to decide policy. Make no mistake, the criminals would vote. See the problem here?
The same Democrats who push to take guns away from lawful gun owners are pushing for illegals to have our constitutional rights. Think about that.
Democrat officials who are willing to give citizen rights to noncitizens in order to have their vote are willing to destroy this republic in the process. Do they even think that far ahead to the consequences of their actions?!
It isn’t about any of that. The Constitution is the most unique set of laws on the planet. Any one who is on US soil is under it’s umbrella. This means even an illegal has a right to due process of law. However, this DOES NOT MEAN THEY CAN VIOLATE EXISTING FEDERAL AND LOCAL LAWS! That has to be clear. If there is a law against non citizens voting….they cannot vote because it is breaking the law. And if they do and are arrested…….they are entitled to due process of the law, a hearing, etc. If there is a law in Brooklyn against firing a gun in the air (many places do have that law because the bullet can kill or severely damage a person when it comes down), then he has broken the law and has a right to a hearing and can be sentenced accordingly. He cannot be let off.
I know what you are saying about the Constitution but the Fifth Circuit said they don’t have 2nd Amendment rights and this opens up a Pandora’s Box. The reason the lawyer used the Constitution is to push an agenda.
DemocRATS never think. When they let illegals flood into this country and give them the right to vote, just who do the demoRats think the illegals will vote out and put illegals in their place. Stupid is as stupid does.
Pure insanity, these people have zero respect for our constitution and only use our laws/rights to abuse the system.
Cloward and Piven/Rules for Radicals at work here. The day will come when the enemy within will have to be purged.
As much as I loathe to say it……….all are under the umbrella of the Constitution while on US soil. This doesn’t mean they can vote or flaunt federal and local laws, it means they have a right to a hearing, etc. ..the basic rights, so long as they are on American soil. Repeat: They cannot violate federal and local laws under the Constitution. Nobody can. But this is what makes our country and it’s Constitution so unique and better than anything on the planet.
I know, this may seem unfair but after all we are AMERICANS and to cherry pick the Constitution when it suits us and ignore the rest of it is not American. Illegals cannot cherry pick the Constitution either. All criminals have a right to due process of law.
A Mexican Citizen is a subject of Mexico. Check what the Mexican Government has to say about
their Citizens carrying and firing guns. End of discussion.
They are not citizens they ha e NO civil rights.