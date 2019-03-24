A federal judge just sentenced 27-year-old Mexican National Rolando Martinez to 106 months in federal prison.

U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel also ordered Martinez to pay $2,240 restitution to his victims. Martinez will be deported after he serves jail time in the U.S.

“In this case, a person who should not have been in this country got drunk, got his hands on an AR-15, and started shooting at random people in Austin. Thank God no one was killed,” U.S. Attorney Bash said.

Martinez, here illegally, apologized. The Statesman reported:

Martinez was responsible for seven gun-related incidents in the span of two hours. Three people were injured, and Martinez shot at or threatened several others.

Martinez’s lawyer, Bristol Myers, said his client “was seeing enemies that weren’t there.”

The first incident happened before 2 a.m., when police responding to an unrelated call in North Austin say they heard gunshots at El Nocturno Nightclub on North Lamar Boulevard. Five minutes later, a man called 911 to say someone had shot into his vehicle about 4 miles from the club near Interstate 35 and Airport Boulevard.

In the third incident, police say a 7-year-old girl was shot in the head while riding in a vehicle with two adults, who were also injured. Myers said he has learned through prosecutors that the girl has mostly recovered but will have some degree of physical impairment going forward.

This illegal alien had no regard for our laws and could have killed the five people he injured. The little girl he shot will have physical injuries, possibly for life.

Build the damn wall and fix the loopholes in our laws so activist judges can’t distort them to meet an agenda.