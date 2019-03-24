Illegal Drove Around Austin Shooting People, Including a 7-Year Old

A federal judge just sentenced 27-year-old Mexican National Rolando Martinez to 106 months in federal prison.
U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel also ordered Martinez to pay $2,240 restitution to his victims. Martinez will be deported after he serves jail time in the U.S.
“In this case, a person who should not have been in this country got drunk, got his hands on an AR-15, and started shooting at random people in Austin. Thank God no one was killed,” U.S. Attorney Bash said.
Martinez, here illegally, apologized. The Statesman reported:
Martinez was responsible for seven gun-related incidents in the span of two hours. Three people were injured, and Martinez shot at or threatened several others.
Martinez’s lawyer, Bristol Myers, said his client “was seeing enemies that weren’t there.”
The first incident happened before 2 a.m., when police responding to an unrelated call in North Austin say they heard gunshots at El Nocturno Nightclub on North Lamar Boulevard. Five minutes later, a man called 911 to say someone had shot into his vehicle about 4 miles from the club near Interstate 35 and Airport Boulevard.
In the third incident, police say a 7-year-old girl was shot in the head while riding in a vehicle with two adults, who were also injured. Myers said he has learned through prosecutors that the girl has mostly recovered but will have some degree of physical impairment going forward.
This illegal alien had no regard for our laws and could have killed the five people he injured. The little girl he shot will have physical injuries, possibly for life.
Build the damn wall and fix the loopholes in our laws so activist judges can’t distort them to meet an agenda.
Hey, it’s Austin. They don’t believe there is an illegal; alien problem.
Grew up just west of Austin out towards Blanco back in the 60’s. It was a nice conservative pace then. Went to Vietnam and didn’t make it back until 75 when Vietnam was over. It had been ruined with liberal ideologies and it’s worse today. Sad. Really sad.
I lived in Austin when I worked on my Ph.D., back in the late 70’s. I noticed a sizable number of the natives were rooting for the Mexicans to make it into Texas. It was still about 60 % conservative….now it’s not much different than the bay area in California. A liberal bastion. I probably won’t be going back there.
That’s what is happening all over the country.
Bristol Myers? Seriously? Don’t they make Pepto-Bismol?
Austin turned hard left years ago. I’d be curious to find out how many of the shooting victims voted Dim over the years.
i’d relieve myself into austin from a safe altitude and @ decent speed, or using a long trough outside the city limits it’s the only way to be sure.
Only the bestest and brightest future democrat voters. They will get us back to the moon and we’ll be a super duper power with a third world population. Forward!
Brown privilege. A White man would have been sentenced to life for hate crimes/terrorism/attempted murder and every gun crime possible under the law. Got equality?
“… deported …”
The illegal alien thug will return; next time someone could die.
Build the wall! MAGA.
Keep Austin Quarantined!
We should be building a wall around it.
More of Nasty Pelosi’s illegal alien invader criminals that a wall might have stopped from getting into this country.
hmmmmmmmmmm? Austin? is that a conservative city that follows the rule of law? or is it a sanctuary city that craps all over the law? if its the later??…then IDGAS!!! you get what you vote for??
Austin is a bastion of traitorous leftists and the $h!tho!e of Texas and even after this the citizens of Austin still won’t get it and will most definitely blame the gun.
Catch and kill.
don’t you know how impo-tant a dem vo-tuh is in tragic county, TX? sheriff sally will deal with this, sanctuary city you know.
so how come this wasn’t on the world news on ABC? with david muir the “most watched newscaster”????
More atrocities like this one will only multiply as the boundaries open up along with catch and release policies.
Sound like attempted murder. At least he will be deported. Build the Wall!