Illegal Immigrants from Africa Pouring In, Settling in TX

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Del Rio Station have seen a recent increase of illegal aliens from the continent of Africa. They are looking for asylum but they are well-dressed and paid a lot of money to get here.

“During last summer, Del Rio Sector experienced an increase in arrests of people from countries in Africa,” said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz. “These arrests decreased beginning in about August, but starting this fiscal year we have seen a resurgence in this demographic.

That is ridiculous. There are many other countries they could seek asylum in before entering the U.S. It’s a free-for-all. Some of them are coming from countries with large numbers of terrorists.

“Those who wish to enter the United States should do so through a Port of Entry, rather than put their families in the hands of smugglers and through the treacherous Rio Grande River. Not only are they traveling great distances but the danger they face crossing the border could lead to a deadly outcome,” Border Patrol states.

When they are able to vote, they will vote for all the communist policies that ruined their countries, like Medicare-for-all, free college, free housing, and on and on.

Last week, at the Del Rio Station alone, agents apprehended 56 migrants from countries on the continent of Africa, including Angola, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Congo, Guinea, and Sierra Leone.

Agents have apprehended approximately 300 immigrants from 11 countries in Africa during Fiscal Year 2020, which began Oct. 1. During FY 2019, Del Rio Sector agents apprehended a total of 1,211 subjects from the continent of Africa, representing 19 nations.

They are protesting as if they are entitled.

THEY ARE CHANGING TEXAS

They will need welfare and will change Texas, probably forever. Unless this is stopped, more will come. There has been a consistent and steady flow. How many are bad actors? We won’t know.

Hundreds of African migrants have been detained at the US-Mexico border. It’s unclear how they arrived from Africa. Many of them have gone on to San Antonio, Texas. In May, a record 144,278 migrants arrived at the border wanting to cross into the US. https://t.co/1Gz04dxUqT — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 9, 2019

“Hundreds of African immigrants were seen protesting at a Laredo port of entry on Monday morning. The migrants are claiming that not enough is being done by either US or Mexican officials to help them get asylum into the US.” https://t.co/hYaUa2tkdJ They should apply in Mexico. — Mark Krikorian (@MarkSKrikorian) May 15, 2019