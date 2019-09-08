Illegal MS-13 gangsters slaughter a man in sanctuary MD over a gang sign

Six of the seven people charged in the stabbing death of a man in Baltimore County, Maryland in July have been identified by federal officials as being part of the MS-13 gang and in the country illegally, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The group, with one as young as 16-years-old, killed 21-year-old Daniel Alejandro Alvarado Cuellar whose body had “multiple sharp force injuries.” The 16-year old was charged as an adult.

“The cause of death was multiple stab wounds, and through our investigation, we were able to determine it was more than one person who caused those stab wounds.”

The seven have all been charged with first-degree murder, held without bail in the Baltimore County Detention Center following bail review hearings:

It was a gang-related murder and it was planned.

KILLED FOR A GANG SIGN

According to one report, it only took Daniel Alejandro Alvarado Cuellar flashing a hand sign of the 18th Street gang for rivals to begin plotting his murder.

Last week, a federal judge in Baltimore sentenced an MS-13 gang member from Montgomery County to 30 years in prison for racketeering and stabbing to death a suspected 18th Street member four years ago. According to federal prosecutors, one principal rule of MS-13 is that its members must kill rivals, known as “chavalas,” whenever possible.

The D.C. suburbs have suffered horrendous violence from these illegal alien gangs in recent years, right outside the capital.

Thank a politician!

THEY STALKED HIM

Detectives traced Cuellar back to the laundromat and recovered surveillance footage that showed him being watched and followed. They all come at Daniel in the dark, one armed with a machete-style knife.

They said those stalking Cuellar traveled in a white 2008 Dodge Caliber. Nearly two weeks later, police stopped the car in Mississippi and arrested the occupants. Detectives wrote that they matched the occupants to those seen on the video cameras.

SIX OF THE SEVEN ARE ILLEGAL ALIENS

The seven suspects were all charged with first-degree murder, according to police.

They have been identified as Jonathan Escobar-Hernandez, 20, of Towson, Md.; Marlon Leonardo Fabian-Flores, 20, of Manchester, Md.; Edwin Edgardo Garcia-Martir, 18, of Middle River, Md.; Hugo Portillo-Chavez, 31, of Cockeysville, Md.; Jose Fausto Rivera-Coreas, 19, of Cockeysville, Md.; Odaliz Rosas-Yanez, 20, of Cockeysville, Md.; and Leonel Alexander Velasquez-Hernadez, 16, of Cockeysville, Md.

Of the seven suspects, six are in the U.S. illegally, the ICE spokeswoman added. Of the six illegal immigrant suspects, who were not named, five are Salvadoran and one is Mexican, ICE said.

All of the six illegal immigrants were identified as MS-13 members in an ICE gang database, the ICE spokeswoman said.