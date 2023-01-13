Illinois County Sheriffs and Officials Tell Gov. Pritzker to Pound Sand

By Mark Schwendau

Things are getting both heated and interesting in Illinois. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, just recently elected to a second term, decided to walk in the footprints of Canadian liberal globalist Justin Trudeau when it comes to gun bans. Too bad he didn’t wait for a taste of what was to come as 5 of the 10 Canadian provinces have now told Trudeau they will not comply.

Illinois’ Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation that enacts an extensive ban on firearms as well as high-capacity magazines in the state on Tuesday. This new law caps the sale of high-capacity magazines bans “switches” which can allow handguns to fire rounds automatically, and “extends the ability of courts to prevent dangerous individuals from possessing a gun through firearm restraining orders,” the governor’s office said in a news release after he signed the bill into law.

While the bill goes into effect immediately and will not require those who currently own such weapons to relinquish them, people who already possess semi-automatic rifles will be required to register their ownership with the state.

“No Illinoisan, no matter their zip code, should have to go through life fearing their loved one could be the next in an ever-growing list of victims of mass shootings. However, for too long, people have lived in fear of being gunned down in schools, while worshipping, at celebrations, or in their own front yards,” Pritzker said. “This legislation will stop the spread of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, and switches and make our state a safer place for all.”

The bill passed in a 34-20 vote in the blue state’s Senate Monday and 68-41 in the state’s House Tuesday, largely along party lines, before heading to Pritzker’s desk.

“This assault weapons ban is a step in the right direction to improve safety for Illinois’ families and law enforcement, but there’s no magic fix, no single law that will end gun violence once and for all. So, we must keep fighting, voting, and protesting to ensure future generations will only have to read about massacres like Highland Park, Sandy Hook, or Uvalde in their history books,” Pritzker said Tuesday.

The impetus of the bill was a mass shooting that took place at a 4th of July parade in Highland Park Illinois. A suspect allegedly fired more than 70 rounds into the crowd, killing seven people and injuring dozens more. The high-powered rifle used in the rooftop shooting was described by authorities as “similar to an AR-15” and was purchased legally.

Several Republicans objected to the new law. State Rep. Dave Severson (R) issued a statement in which he specifically criticized the registration requirement and supported legal challenges. Another representative, Charlie Meier (R), said this legislation “won’t prevent gang violence from occurring in our cities. However, it will, unfortunately, diminish law-abiding gun owners the right to protect themselves and their family at home.” Meier’s reference was to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s allowing Chicago to become a killing field for innocent city residents mostly of whom are victims of color.

But many Illinois county officials, such as Sheriffs and State Attorneys, are coming out against Pritzker and his attack on legal gun ownership. They are calling this new law unconstitutional and illegal and promising they will not comply. Thus far, 32 of Illinois’ 102 counties have said they will not comply, and that number may be growing regardless of party lines.

One county sheriff issued by Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle regarding HB5471 had this to say.

“As your Sheriff, I wanted to give the residents of Ogle County an update on the recent passage of HB 5471, also known as the Protect Illinois Communities Act. As your duly elected Sheriff, myself and my staff are sworn to protect the citizens of Ogle County. This oath and responsibility are taken with the utmost seriousness.

When I was sworn into office, I accepted the duty to protect the rights provided to all of us in the Constitution. One of those enumerated rights is the right of the people to keep and bear arms provided under the 2nd amendment. The right to keep and bear arms for the defense of life, liberty, and property is regarded as an inalienable right by the people.

I, among many others, believe that HB 5471 is a clear violation of the 2nd Amendment to the US Constitution. Therefore, as the custodian of the jail and chief law enforcement official for Ogle County, proclaim that neither myself or my office will be checking to ensure that lawful gun owners register their weapons with the State, nor will we be arresting or housing individuals that have been charged solely with non-compliance of this Act.”

The tricky part of being an Illinois elected official is you take an oath of office whereby you promise to uphold the constitutions of both the State of Illinois and United States of America. This new law of Pritzker and his socialist liberals of the left is clearly a Second Amendment violation that will do nothing to stop mass shooting incidents.

The National Rifle Association (NRA) as well as other local gun groups are taking this matter to the Illinois Supreme Court and may take it to the Supreme Court of the United States in the end. Illinois, much like New York just recently, will be told the United States Constitution and Bill of Rights still are in full effect.

Pritzker, not one to be deterred from obstructing the will of the Illinois people, responded with this to say later this week after the apparent blowback:

“As are all law enforcement all across our state and they will in fact do their job or they won’t be in their job.” He went on to threaten the counties with having the Illinois State Police enforce his new unconstitutional law. It is doubtful the Illinois State Police will comply as well since they also took the same oaths of office and are personally gun owners and lovers like so many private citizens.

CONCLUSION:

The humorous part of this is county sheriffs are both elected and funded by residents of local counties to these offices. Pritzker cannot and will not be able to fire our local county sheriffs.

Another humorous part of this episode in Illinois history comes from our fake news media in this matter. They have consistently reported “several Illinois county sheriffs” in their mockingbird narratives. By definition, 32 of 102 counties do not fit the word “several.”

J.B. Pritzker is spitting in the face of law-abiding Illinois citizens signing this bill into law after just signing into law the Illinois SAFE-T act, a senseless cashless bail law. That law is already on hold as it is held up in court by a large number of Illinois counties suing the state.

A constitutional sheriff holds that a sheriff is the highest law enforcement officer within a county’s borders, above not only local police but also officers and agents of the federal government. When the Second Amendment states, “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed,” it is the county sheriff who is to organize that “well-regulated militia” during the period of the tyrannical overreach of an unconstitutional government violating American’s rights.

A number of Americans across the country are waiting for this call from their county sheriff’s so people like J.B. Pritzker and Joe Biden had better not remain so clueless. They are fed up with the hypocrisy and tyranny of the left taking America down a path the majority of us do not want to be on. More here, here, and here.

Copyright © 2022 by Mark S. Schwendau

~~~

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published seven books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles,, some of which can be found online. His father was a fireman/paramedic, while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds multiple degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His personal website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

Related