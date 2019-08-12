Illinois mandates teaching LGBTQ historical figures

Illinois will mandate public schools to teach LGBTQ figures in history lessons.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday signed House Bill 246, which mandates the following: “In public schools only, the teaching of history shall include a study of the roles and contributions of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people in the history of this country and this State.”

The bill, introduced by Rep. Anna Moeller, will go into effect in July.

They believe they are teaching tolerance and inclusivity but many will see it as indoctrination. Teaching according to sexual proclivities is questionable and violates the rights of some religious people.

California is already doing this.

Two K-8 texts by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were rejected by a state-appointed commission in Cali in part because the middle school text failed to detail the sexual orientation of historical figures such as literary luminaries Emily Dickinson, Ralph Waldo Emerson and Walt Whitman, and U.S. President James Buchanan.

One problem with this is none of these people came out as gay insofar as we know.

The identity politics is making history about sex or race or whatever other identity issue they seize as theirs. Of course gay people have contributed but they are going to introduce this to small children. Why?

Education should be sex-blind, especially for the young. They aren’t at an age when they should be confused and this will be confusing. Young children haven’t resolved their identity yet.

It’s also a meaningless exercise for children who only want to read the story.

What does their sexual orientation have to do with what they accomplished?