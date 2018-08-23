Illinois Wouldn’t Deport Illegal Alien Who Then Raped Three Women

An illegal alien was sentenced to 80 years in prison for the brutal beatings and rapes of three women in three years. It is the maximum sentence allowable. He must serve 85 percent of his time and the sentences are to be served consecutively.

Illinois officials gave sanctuary to this predator and ignored a 2012 U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer request.

Miguel C. Luna, a 37-year-old Mexican national, pleaded guilty to attacking the women as they were out jogging.

Will County Judge David Carlson, who sentenced Luna, blasted officials for disobeying the detainer request after he was ordered to be deported.

“You should not have been in this country,” Carlson told Luna, according to The Chicago Tribune. “The system let the victims down in this case.”

“You were free to do these acts … whether through misguided political correctness or people who do not believe in laws or borders,” Carlson continued. “One thing I can do with the sentence is show that the laws we believe in here, maybe this won’t happen again, maybe that’s a little bit of closure.”

During the trial, Luna confessed to concealing his face with a mask, wearing latex doctor’s gloves and wiping the blood off one of the victims at the time of the crime, reported Fox News. The State’s Attorney Mary Fillipitch argued he would become “a more clever and crafty sexual predator” if he had the chance.

Luna tried the abused childhood defense.

“I realize now I needed professional help,” he read. “I never had the means and now it’s too late because I’m facing a life sentence.”

Judge Carlson said the “horrible” sexual abuse he suffered as a child did not excuse his actions.

One of the victims clapped as Luna was sentenced.