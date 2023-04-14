IMF Issues the Unicoin for a New Global Order Without a Free Market

The IMF has adopted a Global Coin that could replace cash and make us vassals of the Central Banks. The Unicoin or Universal Monetary Unit (UMU), is symbolized as ANSI Character, Ü. It is legally a money commodity. It arose as the globalists made the world less financially stable during the pandemic, and Bitcoin threatened to undermine the Central Bank’s control of the currency.

This isn’t a conspiracy. It’s happening.

As we speak, Joe Biden is trying to regulate Bitcoin out of existence. Unicoin is a global replacement the banks can control. If they control your money and know every purchase you make, they control you.

The Story

The Trilateral Commission has existed since 1973. It held its annual meeting in which members announced that we are in a decades-long period of structural inflation in which the free market ends and industry sets policy.

They announced that 2023 is the first year of the NEW GLOBAL ORDER. Within days, the Federal Reserve Bank announced the launch of Fed Now, which we have reported.

Almost immediately, the International Monetary Fund or IMF, tied closely to Klaus Schwab’s The Great Reset, announced its new Unicoin – the Universal Monetary Fund. It is a Global Central Bank Digital Currency.

The Global Currency

The International Monetary Fund announced their issuance of a global currency called the Universal Monetary Fund. While they claim it’s not meant to replace cash. It easily can one day, and vehicles like FedNow can make it happen.

The IMF didn’t create the coin. A mysterious organization called the Digital Currency Monetary Authority (DCMA) created the Unicoin or Universal Monetary Unit (UMU):

The press release says that the organization – the DCMA – consists of “sovereign states, central banks, commercial and retail banks, and other financial institutions.” They have declared themselves to be a world leader in advocating digital currency and monetary policy innovations for governments and central banks. Membership within the DCMA comprises sovereign states, central banks, commercial and retail banks, and other financial institutions.

The Unicoin or UMU has the potential to replace the West’s monetary SWIFT system and cash.

“Banks can attach SWIFT Codes and bank accounts to a UMU digital currency wallet and transaction SWIFT-like cross-border payments over digital currency rails completely bypassing the correspondent banking system at best-priced wholesale FX rates and with instantaneous real-time settlement,” the IMF announced at their Spring meeting 2023.

And the IMF has already put together an extensive handbook “to assist central banks and governments throughout the world in their CBDC rollouts.”

Deputy Managing Director Bo Li: #CBDC has profound implications for monetary policy & fin stability. If properly designed and implemented, it could strengthen the usability, resilience & efficiency of payment systems & increase fin inclusion: https://t.co/a1GQRhsDLO pic.twitter.com/GuKgaWcxpv — IMF (@IMFNews) April 12, 2023

We are the world!

America First Report goes into it deeper with the help of Michael Snyder.

The Vehicles to Make It Happen

These global dictators of the IMF have vehicles that could help them corner the currency market. One is FedNow, and another is the Icebreaker Hub.

The US, under Joe Biden, supports this.

FedNow

FedNow, announced in October 2021, launches in July. The US treasury and Big Banks have signed on. It is an instant payment processing system.

It is the gateway to the central bank digital currency known as CBDC. In India, FedNow is like India’s UPI, which has converted rural communities into a cashless society.

Fed Now paves the way for the CBDC.

The CBDC records every purchase you make. Privacy is gone under this type of cashless system. People become vassals of the Central Banks or possibly one bank – the IMF.

The CBDC and The Icebreaker Hub

Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) are a currency framework very similar to blockchain based products like Bitcoin but directly controlled by central bankers. An IMF Unicoin is the global version. It could become the currency of the world, despite their denials. It threatens to erase and replace the currency of sovereign nations.

The Icebreaker Hub is like FedNow.

The IMF is not working alone. They are working with the Bureau of International Settlements or BIS, which is implementing Project Icebreaker, helping currencies talk to each other.

The Icebreaker Hub functions like SWIFT, the West’s financial system. We weaponized SWIFT to sanction Russia in a way that only hurt the US and Europe. It caused 56 nations to almost immediately seek a way to leave the dollar as the world’s reserve currency.

The BIS website defines itself in a general way “The Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) advances U.S. national security, foreign policy, and economic objectives by ensuring an effective export control and treaty compliance system and by promoting continued U.S. leadership in strategic technologies.”

[Also, learn about the Basel Accords. ]

Brandon Smith writes about the inevitable result. “The BIS and IMF have been working on their own GLOBAL CBDC. In the case of the IMF, this one-world currency would be based on the Special Drawing Rights basket system they have used for decades to broker currency transfers between national governments. The BIS then uses this one-world currency product to bridge Ice Breaker going forward.

Smith makes a prediction.

“Eventually, the BIS, IMF, and various central banks will ask the public the inevitable question: “Why are we bothering with these national currency exchanges when we have a perfectly good bridge currency in the form of this one-world CBDC? Why don’t we just get rid of all these superfluous national CBDCs and have one currency for everyone?”

“Thus, total global financial centralization would be achieved.”

[So we have FedNow and Icebreaker Hub that could serve as the vehicles for making the Global CBDC supreme, the one and only.]

The Benevolence of Banks

We saw how benevolent the globalists are during the pandemic. If you didn’t do as they said – lock down, get vaccinated, wear masks – you became ostracized. You often couldn’t shop, fly, drive, or even have life-saving surgeries. In the US, many hospitals prioritized treatment by race.

The Central Banks could demand a social credit carbon system and cut off your meat, gun/ammo, or gas purchases. The Federal Reserve System is currently experimenting with CBDCs and social credits.

Banks could freeze or take from your accounts at will. They would be supreme. You would be at their mercy. Your money would be an illusion.

Remember, the Central Banks recently discussed negative interest and money with term limits. Those are just two of their many ideas that only serve to keep banks stable as they function recklessly, like SVB. They will always serve the rich, and the rest of us will work at their will.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde recently admitted that CBDCs are meant to consolidate financial control to the central banks at the expense of the people’s financial freedom.

JUST IN: 🇪🇺 European Central Bank President reveals plans to launch a digital euro (CBDC), says there will be control over payments. pic.twitter.com/szCFxBkZDR — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) April 6, 2023

Related