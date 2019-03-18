Immigrant from Turkey Kills & Injures Innocents on a Tram in Utrecht

By
S.Noble
-
1

Update: He was arrested early this afternoon

Authorities launched a manhunt for the shooter following the incident that occurred mid-morning in the Dutch city of Utrecht, near Amsterdam. A gunman reportedly opened fire, leaving “multiple people injured” before fleeing the scene.

The shooter opened fire in several locations. Three innocent people are dead and five innocent people are injured.

The police released a photo of the likely terrorist, 37-year-old Gökman Tanis (born in Turkey).

The attack is a terror attack in the general sense certainly. Some reports say he killed his brother’s wife in an honor killing.

The BBC Turkey reports that the suspected Utrecht terrorist fought in Chechnya and was arrested a few years ago for connections with ISIS.

This follows a terror attack in two mosques by a white supremacist socialist in New Zealand. Erdogan has made the attack in New Zealand part of a re-election campaign.

1 COMMENT

Leave a Reply