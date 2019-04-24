Immigrant running unopposed in FL says America’s “run on hate”

A Pakistani-Muslim immigrant named Imtiaz Ahmad Mohammad was caught on camera saying that America is “run on hate” and that American people are “uneducated.” He is running for the Florida House of Representatives in District 104. There are no primary opponents and no Republican has come forward to oppose him.

He previously ran in District 87 but was defeated in the primary in August, 2018. Imtiaz has been in the United States since 1991 and was naturalized only four years ago.

Mohammad hates us.

“America [is] run on hate” and “American people are the most uneducated nation in the world,” he said at a forum in December 2018.

He has run opposed to semi-automatic guns, high-capacity magazines, and supports universal background checks according to the Voter’s Guide which has since been removed. However, he gave a speech at a Mosque with Nezar Hamze in attendance. Hamze is a Broward County Deputy Sheriff and a Muslim convert. Hamze has given a weapons training session at a Florida mosque and encouraged Muslims to buy firearms.

The politician wannabe publishes The Asian Times USA. On the event page for his Asian Times on Facebook, several photos were posted from a celebration that Mohammad attended. The room the celebration was held in was decorated in green and white along with several Pakistan flags. There were NO U.S. flags. He has since added U.S. flags to his pages.

Mohammad is the founder of American Muslim Progressive Caucus. According to a flyer that Mohammad posted to Facebook, AMPC’s mission and vision are as follows:

MISSION:

BUILDING A PROGRESSIVE MUSLIM COMMUNITY

Every American Muslim must register to vote and engage with American Political System to promote equality and Justice. Elect diverse candidates for the offices who respect all communities.

VISION

We envision of future where Islam is understood as a source of dignity, justice, compassion and love for all humanity and the word.

According to sun-sentinel.com, when asked about why he is running for office, Mohammad stated, “We (Muslims) do not have a presence in the political arena. My goal in running is to give people a wake-up call that we can run for office. I felt so blessed when I saw my name on the ballot.” Mohammad also stated that he is running to “represent the 186,000 Muslim registered voters in the state.” Not anyone else apparently.

HE HANGS WITH AMERICA HATERS

In February, he posed with terrorist attorney Khurrum Basir Wahid, who is running for City Commissioner.

Khurrum Basir Wahid is a Pakistani-born South Florida attorney, who has built his name on representing high profile terrorists. His past clients include: Rafiq Sabir, who received a 25-year prison sentence for conspiring to provide material support to al-Qaeda; al-Qaeda operative Ahmed Omar Abu Ali, who received a life sentence for plotting to assassinate President George W. Bush; Sami al-Arian, who sought to create a Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) infrastructure within the Tampa, Florida-area; and Miami imam Hafiz Khan, who was convicted of sending $50,000 to the Pakistani Taliban with the intent to murder American troops overseas.

According to the Miami New Times, Wahid was placed on a federal terrorist watch list in 2011.

He is tied to the Broward leftists, even the Sheriff who has since been suspended by the governor. You can see him posing with like-minded people, including Linda Sarsour, Hillary Clinton, Keith Ellison, Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, et al.

