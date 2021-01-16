Immigrant Twitter lawyer silenced the President of the United States

A 45-year-old immigrant from India and Twitter’s top lawyer, Vijaya Gadde, spearheaded the decision to permanently suspend Donald Trump’s Twitter accounts.

On Friday, the tech giant blocked Trump’s Twitter handles for the first time. Then they shut him down permanently under the guise of Trump allegedly inciting a riot. Facebook and Instagram followed suit, with several other outlets doing the same. The Tech Giants tag team and Republicans have done nothing about it.

A middle-aged immigrant silenced the President of the United States. If that doesn’t frighten everyone, right or left, it should. This is way too much power in the hands of too few people.

A 45-year-old immigrant from India and Twitter’s top lawyer, Vijaya Gadde, spearheaded the decision to permanently suspend US President Donald Trump’s Twitter accounts https://t.co/7Gxk0bQ6l2 — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) January 10, 2021

She announced her role:

The account of @realDonaldTrump has been permanently suspended from Twitter due to the risk of further violence. We’ve also published our policy enforcement analysis – you can read more about our decision here: https://t.co/fhjXkxdEcw — Vijaya Gadde (@vijaya) January 8, 2021

WAY TOO POWERFUL

Politico described Vijaya as “the most powerful social media executive you’ve never heard of.”

Instyle magazine listed her in The Badass 50 2020: Meet the women who are changing the world.

Apart from her stint at Twitter, Gadde is also a co-founder of Angels, an investment collective that backs start-ups and helps ensure that women receive equal compensation at successful companies.

Related