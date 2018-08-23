Impeachment 222 Times, a Fake Russia Probe, a Bad AG and a Coup

MSNBC and CNN hosts used the word ‘impeachment’ 222 times in one 18 hour period this week, Newsbusters reports. The media sees the fairy tale ending in the November elections if Democrats take the House.

Every show on MSNBC and CNN mentioned impeachment. These channels serve as the cowbell for the Democrat Party. Democrats will impeach the President if they win the House and it will upend his administration.

The charges against Michael Cohen, the media hopes, will damage congressional Republicans in the November elections, and send the President to jail in the future.

President Trump could end up being the first President impeached without having committed a crime.

BY NOW, WE ALL KNOW THIS ISN’T ABOUT RUSSIA, IT’S A COUP

There is no Russia collusion investigation. That was the cover story, the excuse if you will, to unseat the duly-elected President. If you haven’t guessed by now, this endless Mueller investigation, now reaching into New York State and the offices of the National Enquirer will never end until Trump is removed, loses, or leaves of his own volition.

The chief executive of the company that publishes the National Enquirer was granted immunity to provide information about Michael Cohen and Donald Trump in the criminal probe of payments made to two women during the 2016 presidential campaign.

It’s more stress, more pressure and another avenue for Mueller to travel.

The Enquirer Chief David Pecker appears to have been given the immunity deal before Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to eight criminal charges, including two campaign-finance violations tied to the payments to the two women.

It seems like they are getting ready to set up the President, but it’s too soon to do more than speculate.

Some Russia probe

The Mueller investigation was to be a counterintelligence probe. It is allegedly aimed at uncovering Russian interference in the 2016 election. It doesn’t even resemble its original mandate.

Cohen hired Hillary’s friend-consigliere-spin doctor Lanny Davis, but Davis has always and will always work for the Clintons first. Hillary is intent on overturning his election. To her, she is the rightful president and the Electoral College that kept her from the throne should be abolished.

Former Trump lawyer Cohen pleaded guilty to six counts resulting from his own dishonesty and corruption. Count Seven implicates unnamed individuals in the Trump campaign and charges Cohen with making an unlawful corporate contribution. Count Eight charges Cohen with making an excessive campaign contribution to the Trump campaign.

The feds are trying to say the money given to the two money-grubbing women affected the election and was more than he was allowed to donate. In short, the feds are tying these contributions to the campaign.

The President is the unidentified person who directed Cohen to make the payments. He is the individual referenced — glaringly so.

This is a tactic to round up more people who can put pressure or turn on the President, such as executives in the company. It’s a set up to ensnare the President or at least make impeachment feasible to a public mostly unaware of the constitutional crisis it engenders. It’s a coup and it’s wholly unAmerican.

Instead of waiting for the next election, they want to overturn this last one and make certain any Republicans thinking of running are appropriately put in their place.

THE AWOL ATTORNEY GENERAL

The President came out against Jeff Sessions in an interview with Ainsley Earhardt on Fox News aired Thursday. He said Sessions “never took control of the Justice Department”.

Sessions turned around Thursday and said in a written statement, “I took control of the Department of Justice the day I was sworn in, which is why we have had unprecedented success at effectuating the President’s agenda — one that protects the safety and security rights of the American people, reduces violent crime, enforces our immigration laws, promotes economic growth, and advances religious liberty.”

He added, “While I am Attorney General, the actions of the Department of Justice will not be improperly influenced by political considerations.”

This is the man who took control by recusing himself from an alleged Russia probe the day after he accepted the job. He has been noticeably absent on issues that have nothing to do with Russia.

There are different rules for Democrats.

Hillary defied court orders and hid or destroyed 33,000 emails, hammered and used bleach bit on her servers, and compromised national security. Her charitable foundation appears to be a pay-to-play operation. And she allowed Russians to obtain military secrets and a U.S. uranium mine. Yet, Jeff Sessions told Rep. Chaffetz he had no intention of re-examining any issues concerning the prior administration.

During the President’s interview with Ainsley Earhardt, he didn’t rule out firing his attorney general or his deputy attorney general, Rod Rosenstein.

Things are heating up. The only thing that will save Republicans and the administration is the GOP holding Congress.