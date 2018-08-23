Impeachment 222 Times, a Fake Russia Probe, a Bad AG and a Coup

MSNBC and CNN hosts used the word ‘impeachment’ 222 times in one 18 hour period this week, Newsbusters reports. The media sees the fairy tale ending in the November elections if Democrats take the House.
Every show on MSNBC and CNN mentioned impeachment. These channels serve as the cowbell for the Democrat Party. Democrats will impeach the President if they win the House and it will upend his administration.
The charges against Michael Cohen, the media hopes, will damage congressional Republicans in the November elections, and send the President to jail in the future.
President Trump could end up being the first President impeached without having committed a crime.
BY NOW, WE ALL KNOW THIS ISN’T ABOUT RUSSIA, IT’S A COUP
There is no Russia collusion investigation. That was the cover story, the excuse if you will, to unseat the duly-elected President. If you haven’t guessed by now, this endless Mueller investigation, now reaching into New York State and the offices of the National Enquirer will never end until Trump is removed, loses, or leaves of his own volition.
The chief executive of the company that publishes the National Enquirer was granted immunity to provide information about Michael Cohen and Donald Trump in the criminal probe of payments made to two women during the 2016 presidential campaign.
It’s more stress, more pressure and another avenue for Mueller to travel.
The Enquirer Chief David Pecker appears to have been given the immunity deal before Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to eight criminal charges, including two campaign-finance violations tied to the payments to the two women.
It seems like they are getting ready to set up the President, but it’s too soon to do more than speculate.
Some Russia probe
The Mueller investigation was to be a counterintelligence probe. It is allegedly aimed at uncovering Russian interference in the 2016 election. It doesn’t even resemble its original mandate.
Cohen hired Hillary’s friend-consigliere-spin doctor Lanny Davis, but Davis has always and will always work for the Clintons first. Hillary is intent on overturning his election. To her, she is the rightful president and the Electoral College that kept her from the throne should be abolished.
Former Trump lawyer Cohen pleaded guilty to six counts resulting from his own dishonesty and corruption. Count Seven implicates unnamed individuals in the Trump campaign and charges Cohen with making an unlawful corporate contribution. Count Eight charges Cohen with making an excessive campaign contribution to the Trump campaign.
The feds are trying to say the money given to the two money-grubbing women affected the election and was more than he was allowed to donate. In short, the feds are tying these contributions to the campaign.
The President is the unidentified person who directed Cohen to make the payments. He is the individual referenced — glaringly so.
This is a tactic to round up more people who can put pressure or turn on the President, such as executives in the company. It’s a set up to ensnare the President or at least make impeachment feasible to a public mostly unaware of the constitutional crisis it engenders. It’s a coup and it’s wholly unAmerican.
Instead of waiting for the next election, they want to overturn this last one and make certain any Republicans thinking of running are appropriately put in their place.
THE AWOL ATTORNEY GENERAL
The President came out against Jeff Sessions in an interview with Ainsley Earhardt on Fox News aired Thursday. He said Sessions “never took control of the Justice Department”.
Sessions turned around Thursday and said in a written statement, “I took control of the Department of Justice the day I was sworn in, which is why we have had unprecedented success at effectuating the President’s agenda — one that protects the safety and security rights of the American people, reduces violent crime, enforces our immigration laws, promotes economic growth, and advances religious liberty.”
He added, “While I am Attorney General, the actions of the Department of Justice will not be improperly influenced by political considerations.”
This is the man who took control by recusing himself from an alleged Russia probe the day after he accepted the job. He has been noticeably absent on issues that have nothing to do with Russia.
There are different rules for Democrats.
Hillary defied court orders and hid or destroyed 33,000 emails, hammered and used bleach bit on her servers, and compromised national security. Her charitable foundation appears to be a pay-to-play operation. And she allowed Russians to obtain military secrets and a U.S. uranium mine. Yet, Jeff Sessions told Rep. Chaffetz he had no intention of re-examining any issues concerning the prior administration.
During the President’s interview with Ainsley Earhardt, he didn’t rule out firing his attorney general or his deputy attorney general, Rod Rosenstein.
Things are heating up. The only thing that will save Republicans and the administration is the GOP holding Congress.
It’s abundantly clear now why Mueller decided to send the Cohen case over to the State. It eliminates Any consideration of pardons. This would also include the Enquirer. By giving “immunity” to Pecker he is obligated, under severe penalties, to answer any and all questions. This is devious in the extreme. If he doesn’t submit he would be subpoenaed and, if challenged, can the defendant counter that no trial occurred therefore the subpoena should be quashed.
If this is all about “in-kind” corporate contributions it could open up a pandora’s box of unintended consequences. Since it centers around what is and isn’t reported, and how that affects an election, And a candidate, why wouldn’t every news report also be subject to a type of contribution. Is the prosecution really travelling down this road. It seems so.
I’ve said it before, it appears likely this is prosecutorial electioneering. Since the opposition research Steele dossier wasn’t enough to accomplish the goal then lawfare electioneering is the next step. Maybe it’s time to file suit against prosecutors for “in-kind” contributions.
Now some are saying Trump is skillful in playing the media by going after Sessions once again. This will surely fool everyone so Sessions can be free to indict the real criminals because Democrats and the media will side even more with Sessions. What Wishful Thinking by some who are doing nothing but creating complacency.
Are these people SO ignorant to not realize the aftermath if this WERE the case. This would be labeled such a greater conspiracy that goes far far beyond Russia. Not only did Trump conspire with Russia but conspired to go after the opposition for fear of being found out.
Sessions has already admitted he wasn’t about to go after anyone involved during the campaign. The only ones doing any work at all on this is the IG. Even they will not go as far as necessary. In order to do THEIR job they “require” the cooperation of the FBI / DOJ. Lynch had forbid the IG from investigating the National Security Division of Justice and wrote a lengthy report in denial. They only way this can be cleaned up is for Congress to write a Statute, as done with Nixon, that is specific to creating an Independent ‘Prosecutor’ where none have had any affiliation with the DOJ.
The ONLY good news is that Grassley has reversed himself on having hearings on the appointment of a new AG. THIS opens up the means for Trump to FIRE Sessions, and, I suspect it will be done.
There’s lots of good points in your posts.
Sessions is about to take a big and deserved fall. Graham and Paul (in the past) stated he should be replaced.
All indicators are that Sessions is on the other side and has no intention of going after the conspirators. So many republicans are gullible. Sessions gives rare statements in which he claims loyalty to the law, the president and claims he is a victim. He never offers and explanation for his actions. Since the law he cited for recusing did not apply (no charges were existent) we must assume Sessions is not legitimate.
Speaking of CNN. I went to put in gas today and the pump was the type that has video capability. And, guess what, CNN was playing on the screen. Geeeeeez , we can’t even get gas without being bombarded by Fake news network.
We can see all this is definitely prosecutorial opposition research and prosecutorial electioneering.
