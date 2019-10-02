Impeachment is the ‘American Revolution’ & Trump can’t have due process

In a cringe-worthy statement, Speaker Pelosi quoted Thomas Paine of all people. He was all about freedom and she is all about one-party rule and control. She claimed impeaching the President is comparable to the American Revolution.

Oh, yes, Nancy, just what Thomas Paine had in mind.

Pelosi compares impeaching President Trump to the American Revolutionhttps://t.co/l0jrbt1JsY pic.twitter.com/HBvLSfTnl2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 2, 2019

The democrats are racing towards impeachment to beat the clock. They don’t want the President to have time to expose their corruption.

ANGRY LYING SCHIFF-TY

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff was very angry that the President wants to confront his accuser. The President does not have any civil rights. Throughout these fiascos, he has been deprived of due process, the right to self-defense, the presumption of innocence. These two are referencing the Constitution while tearing apart the Constitution, the rule of law

So if the so-called “Whistleblower” has all second hand information, and almost everything he has said about my “perfect” call with the Ukrainian President is wrong (much to the embarrassment of Pelosi & Schiff), why aren’t we entitled to interview & learn everything about…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2019

“The president wants to make this all about the whistleblower and suggest people that come forward with evidence of his wrongdoing are somehow treasonous,” the California lying congressman said.

“This is a blatant effort to intimidate witnesses. It’s an incitement to violence,” he said. [How sly and perverse is that?]

THE PRESIDENT RESPONDS, NUKES THEM

All of this impeachment nonsense, which is going nowhere, is driving the Stock Market, and your 401K’s, down. But that is exactly what the Democrats want to do. They are willing to hurt the Country, with only the 2020 Election in mind! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2019

The Do Nothing Democrats should be focused on building up our Country, not wasting everyone’s time and energy on BULLSHIT, which is what they have been doing ever since I got overwhelmingly elected in 2016, 223-306. Get a better candidate this time, you’ll need it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2019



Schiff is an unabashed liar and has been lying to Americans for years. He lied through the Trump-Russia fraud.

In this clip, Pelosi falsely claims there is proof the President used aid to Ukraine to pressure them to investigate Biden. It’s actually Biden who does that.

IMPEACHMENT FIGHT: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds her weekly press conference with Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), chair of the House Intelligence Committee. https://t.co/pl7P5WdnI0 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 2, 2019

This is an effort by Democrats to overturn the election and to do so for the permanent electoral majority they are so close to achieving.

Democrats are trying to undo the Election regardless of FACTS! pic.twitter.com/cQ3B1bGD4L — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2019

LYING SCHIFF