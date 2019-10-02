Impeachment is the ‘American Revolution’ & Trump can’t have due process

By
S.Noble
-
0

In a cringe-worthy statement, Speaker Pelosi quoted Thomas Paine of all people. He was all about freedom and she is all about one-party rule and control. She claimed impeaching the President is comparable to the American Revolution.

Oh, yes, Nancy, just what Thomas Paine had in mind.

The democrats are racing towards impeachment to beat the clock. They don’t want the President to have time to expose their corruption.

ANGRY LYING SCHIFF-TY

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff was very angry that the President wants to confront his accuser. The President does not have any civil rights. Throughout these fiascos, he has been deprived of due process, the right to self-defense, the presumption of innocence. These two are referencing the Constitution while tearing apart the Constitution, the rule of law

“The president wants to make this all about the whistleblower and suggest people that come forward with evidence of his wrongdoing are somehow treasonous,” the California lying congressman said.

“This is a blatant effort to intimidate witnesses. It’s an incitement to violence,” he said. [How sly and perverse is that?]

THE PRESIDENT RESPONDS, NUKES THEM


Schiff is an unabashed liar and has been lying to Americans for years. He lied through the Trump-Russia fraud.

In this clip, Pelosi falsely claims there is proof the President used aid to Ukraine to pressure them to investigate Biden. It’s actually Biden who does that.

This is an effort by Democrats to overturn the election and to do so for the permanent electoral majority they are so close to achieving.

LYING SCHIFF