Impeachment markup begins with Nadler saying we can’t take a chance on an election

During the impeachment markup, Republicans branded the Democratic chairs who drew up the articles the “Coastal Impeachment Squad.” It is true. They are all New York and California leftists. What is also true is the Senate Judiciary Chair Jerrold Nadler said he has to move fast and can’t wait for the election because the President might be re-elected.

“I know you,” Nadler said condescendingly to his peers as the markup kicked off. “I have worked with many of you for years. I consider you to be good and decent public servants.”

“I know this moment must be difficult, but you still have a choice,” he added disingenuously, urging the House Republicans to resist the political pressures of the moment.

“I hope that none of us attempt to justify behavior that we know in our heart is wrong,” Nadler concluded. “I hope that we are able to work together to hold this president—or any president—accountable for breaking his most basic obligations to the country and to its citizens.”

He came to his conclusions with hearsay and presumptions, no facts.

Nadler also called the President a “dictator.” Huh? Democrats want to dictate what we say, do, eat and they won’t let us elect our own representatives — they will keep impeaching them.

The Judiciary Committee’s top Republican seemed to compare the Democrats’ claims to a propaganda technique favored by Adolf Hitler: The Big Lie.

“What’s the Big Lie?” Representative Doug Collins asked. “It’s the one Democrats have told the American people for the last three years. The Big Lie is that the ends justify the means. The Big Lie is that a sham impeachment is okay because the threat is so great. The Big Lie is that political expedience is honorable and justifiable.”

Jerry Nadler said yesterday that we can’t rely on an election to oust Trump. This has never been about wrongdoing and has ALWAYS been about overturning an election.

Why are people so stupid. This entire affair is about overturning one election and affecting the next. There is no crime. Even their articles of impeachment do not include a crime.

NADLER WON’T WAIT FOR THE RE-ELECTION SINCE HE MIGHT GET RE-ELECTED

“We cannot allow on an election to solve our problems” Democrats just admitted it. They have no idea how to beat @realDonaldTrump! pic.twitter.com/pITkN5BfRW — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) December 12, 2019

LIES, LIES, AND MORE LIES

Rep. Jerry Nadler defends Democrats’ impeachment timetable: “Some ask, why not take more time?” “One indisputable truth has emerged: If we do not respond to Pres. Trump’s abuses of power, they will continue.” https://t.co/hddx5S5qev pic.twitter.com/UUDgRaUlsb — ABC News (@ABC) December 12, 2019

Hank Johnson lied, perhaps forgetting we now have video!

Democrat Hank Johnson falsely claimed tonight that he didn’t support impeachment until just recently. In fact, he was pushing for it 7 months ago, in May. Roll the tape! pic.twitter.com/Xu0VKw4I6v — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 12, 2019

The entire Russia-Trump fiasco was built on a fraud. The Ukraine fiasco is the same thing but Democrats are moving quickly so there is little time to defend against it and they can prevent the President from being re-elected. This is about preventing his re-election.

Just the facts, from @BretBaier pic.twitter.com/PxP874yiht — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 11, 2019

Chair of the House Judiciary Jerrold Nadler dishonestly said the President hasn’t released a single document. In fact, the President released the most important one — the transcript of the Ukraine call and another call to the Ukraine President.

Democrat Jerry Nadler just falsely claimed “the administration also refused to produce a single document related to the inquiry. Not one.” FACT: President Trump released the transcript of his phone call for the American people to read on Sept 25! pic.twitter.com/xfTtKWe5H7 — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 12, 2019

THERE IS NO ABUSE OF POWER OR OBSTRUCTION OF CONGRESS

There was no abuse of power or obstruction of Congress because there was no quid pro quo and there was no evidence of pressure on Ukrainians by the President. Ukrainian President Zelensky said there was no quid pro quo , “ no blackmail ,” and that no one “pushed” him . President Zelensky didn’t know about the pause in aid at the time of the call.

In addition, Time published an interview with Andriy Yermak, a top adviser to the President of Ukraine that destroyed the Democrats’ narrative. He said, “We did not have the feeling that this aid was connected to any one specific issue,” and “We never entered into a conspiracy with anyone. We never participated in any conversations under the carpet. It was all public and transparent.”

As far as obstruction of Congress, you can’t do that when you are contesting it in the courts, which the President has the right to do.

As a liberal law professor, Jonathan Turley testified last week that this was “thinnest record” for impeachment. He also stated that “fast is not good,” and Democrats are trying to “set the record for the fastest impeachment” ever.

He said it was Congress’ abuse of power to make it a crime to go to the courts. [that’s the obstruction of Congress charge]

Turley to Congress: “If you impeach a president, if you make a high crime & misdemeanor out of going to the courts, it is an abuse of power. It’s your abuse of power. You’re doing precisely what you’re criticizing the president for doing.” pic.twitter.com/ipbh8EtyVw — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) December 4, 2019

TED DEUTCH

Rep. Deutch said he is moving towards impeachment because his children said on a family group text that their faith in our democracy (it’s a Republic) is failing. Several of the Democrats pulled the same stunt instead of talking about what the alleged crimes were.

Rep. Ted Deutch’s reason for impeaching @realDonaldTrump is that . THIS is how much of a joke impeachment is to Democrats. pic.twitter.com/XBoP9x41og — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) December 12, 2019

One Democrat said this impeachment is “the most disgusting thing I’ve seen.”

Democrat from Alabama: “After watching the Brett Kavanaugh hearings, that was the most disgusting thing I’ve seen. Now, we have this impeachment crap. My party has now made me a Democrat for Trump.” pic.twitter.com/AfIEJM883m — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) December 12, 2019

VOICES FROM THE RIGHT

“The Democrats just want to impeach a duly-elected President. They want him gone. “This began the day President Trump was elected and it’s culminated here… “You are telling 63 million voters that you do not respect or honor their vote…” – @RepArmstrongND pic.twitter.com/sUAwP2JaQ0 — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 12, 2019

“This is the quickest, thinnest, weakest, most partisan impeachment in all of American Presidential history. “For all of the radical left’s attacks on the President’s honesty, it’s their lies that continue to fuel this scorched earth strategy of impeachment.” – @RepMattGaetz pic.twitter.com/EAqPnThLJo — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 12, 2019

“The real legacy of this impeachment hearing will not be the removal of Donald Trump as President… “Here’s the real damage. It’s the institutional damage to this body… My heart breaks for a committee that has trashed this institution.” – @RepDougCollins pic.twitter.com/VyoyHG1SLt — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 12, 2019

THE MEDIA OBFUSCATION

After giving their air time completely over to Jerry Nadler and Adam Schiff for the past few weeks, CNN did not air the start of the Senate Judiciary Committee Hearing on Horowitz’s IG report. They aired the Democrats’ questions.

When the second speaker, Democrat, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, started her opening statement, MSNBC cut back in to cover after dropping coverage of Sen. Lindsey Graham’s opening statement. CNN hasn’t aired a second of it.

People are being kept in the dark, dumbed down by the left. Fox is the only network that showed the entire hearing yesterday. The horrendous corruption at the FBI and DOJ is all but forgotten as Democrats speed towards impeachment.