Impeachment on Track as Nadler Opens a New Fishing Expedition

Democratic Congressman Jerry Nadler, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, is desperate to impeach President Donald Trump. He’s hitting a wall on everything else he has tried so now he is going back to the hush payments to Stormy Daniels.

Nadler could work on the immigration crisis or the opioid crisis or the many crises abroad, but he’d rather waste time and taxpayer money trying to destroy the lawfully-elected president because he has not accepted the election results.

Democrats claim that Trump’s then-lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid hush money to Daniels and McDougal in 2016 to stay quiet about their alleged one-night stands with Donald Trump many years ago.

Who cares? They tried to twist it into a campaign finance violation which is a very long stretch. Now they want to make it about obstruction.

The far-left Washington Post insists that the alleged hush-money payments are potentially impeachable offenses. Leftists are claiming that Trump obstructed justice in the investigation of the alleged hush payments. It’s a new approach.

The post writes:

The hush-money inquiry will open a new chapter in the House’s months-long consideration of whether to draft articles of impeachment against the president.

As part of the probe, Democrats plan to explore whether the investigation was stymied or obstructed. The Judiciary Committee is also considering as a potential witness David Pecker, the chairman and CEO of American Media Inc., the parent company of the National Enquirer, which admitted making the payment to McDougal.

Nadler will look at five paths to obstruction as suggested by Robert Mueller in his report.

It’s a new chapter — in a fishing expedition. Trump might have had a one-night stand with a woman of the night and porn star Stormy in 2006 and with a Playboy star Karen McDougal in 2006. Democrats do that stuff all the time.

THERE’S ALWAYS RUSSIA

Jerrold Nadler, New York Democrat, has repeatedly told federal judges in recent weeks that the impeachment investigation is underway over Mr. Trump’s behavior toward Russia and suspected efforts to thwart FBI and special counsel investigations.

He’s ignoring common sense, firing off subpoenas and pretending the bomb of a Mueller report went his way.

There hasn’t been a vote but House Democrats think the President is impeachable. Hating the President is grounds as they fish around for a reason.

Mr. Nadler last month defended his aggressive approach.

“This is formal impeachment proceedings,” he told CNN. “We are investigating all the evidence, gathering the evidence. And we will [at the] conclusion of this — hopefully by the end of the year — vote to [send] articles of impeachment to the House floor. Or we won’t. That’s a decision that we’ll have to make. But that’s exactly the process we’re in right now.”