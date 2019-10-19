Impeachment Pollsters Prefer to Poll Democrats As Much As Possible

President Trump has every right to be angry. Even the polls are being manipulated to damage his chances in 2020. Everything the media says and does is meant to influence the masses against the President.

The most recent Fox News impeachment poll conducted by Braun Research was a complete misrepresentation. Kellyanne Conway tweeted: “Braun Research, which conducted the survey, noted 48% of respondents were Democrats. But the actual breakdown of party-affiliation is 31% Democrat, 29% Republican and 38% independent, according to Gallup.”

Trump tweeted about it today, calling it a “suppression poll.” That appears to be true, but it’s also pumping up the idea of impeachment.

Impeachment is being used by Democrats to influence the election in 2020. When Jerry Nadler, chair of the Judiciary Committee, was running the impeachment inquiry, he said they needed to convince more people. That is what all this bad press is about.

A new Pew poll found 54% of those polled supported the impeachment inquiry and the removal of the President. The only problem with that is respondents were 56% Democrat, and 42% Republican. It would be difficult to find a more skewed poll than the premiere pollsters, Pew Research.

New Pew Poll says ‘54 percent’ favor impeachment and removal of Trump. I’ve rarely seen a poll sample this biased. Respondents ID’d as 56 percent Dem, 42 percent GOP. This was a junk push poll that never should have been published. https://t.co/4JyjYN9CUn — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) October 18, 2019

According to the President’s 2020 campaign manager, Brad Parscale, the attendees at the Dallas rally showed a nice range of voters and it’s very encouraging:

Incredible data from last night’s Dallas rally: ✅ 53,985 voters identified ✅ 12% have not voted in the last 4 elections ✅ 21.4% Democrat ✅ 11% Latino These are winning numbers that will help win #FourMoreYears for @realDonaldTrump! We continue to outperform 2016. — Brad Parscale (@parscale) October 18, 2019

As the President says:

It is ONLY about this! https://t.co/ZB5xPDKs4b — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 19, 2019