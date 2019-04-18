Impeachment’s Alive & Well, They Have a Roadmap Now!

No matter what evidence turns up, bats**t crazy Maxine Waters will continue to demand President Trump’s impeachment. In this clip from last night, Maxine tells Chris Hayes that she understands what the Speaker is trying to do by not calling for impeachment. She wants to get things passed, but Maxine wants him impeached anyway.

Let’s hope she gets her way. The more rational Democrats know they won’t win in 2020 if they impeach him.

She is not alone.

Democrat genius and icon Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is signing on to Rashida Tlaib’s impeachment resolution.

Mueller’s report is clear in pointing to Congress’ responsibility in investigating obstruction of justice by the President. It is our job as outlined in Article 1, Sec 2, Clause 5 of the US Constitution. As such, I’ll be signing onto @RashidaTlaib’s impeachment resolution. https://t.co/CgPZJiULOL — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 18, 2019

THEY HAVE A ROADMAP NOW

Congressman Jerrold Nadler said today that it’s possible that Congress will impeach Trump after getting the underlying evidence and un-redacted report. He says Mueller wrote the report “to provide Congress with a roadmap.”

How is he going to get the underlying evidence? Millions of documents? It’s ridiculous.

Nadler said at a Thursday press conference that the special counsel Robert Mueller’s report was written “with the intent of providing Congress a roadmap” to investigate President Trump for obstruction of justice.

Good, go for it. Show the world what losers you are.

Nadler thinks Mueller found “disturbing evidence.”

READ @HouseJudiciary Chairman @RepJerryNadler on the Mueller Report: Even in its incomplete form, the Mueller report outlines disturbing evidence that President Trump engaged in obstruction of justice. Just imagine what remains hidden from our view.https://t.co/eTLiUCZioQ — House Judiciary Dems (@HouseJudiciary) April 18, 2019