Dennis Michael Lynch is a filmmaker who has been down on the border, talking with Border Patrol, talking with some of the world’s poor coming in illegally. He has seen the victims of these cartels after traveling with them. He is warning us of the danger, but he has a more important message about Fox News, the only mainstream network that was on the President’s side. It isn’t any longer.

The best of the people coming in are poor and unemployable. We can’t afford them. We are deeply in debt. The radical Democrats think there is an endless fount of money and plan to run us into the ground. Wake up!

Fox is slowly and slyly promoting hard-left radicals through town halls and ‘news’ shows during the day.

We are losing our country and Fox is helping the process.

Listen to his message and let Fox know how you feel: