In a Sane World Cali’s Top Cop Would Be in Jail

The California Attorney General Xavier Becerra will not only violate federal law, he will demand that employers also violate the law. He said Thursday, “We will prosecute’ employers who violates sanctuary laws,” the alleged to law enforcement officer of California stated.

Sanctuary laws create havens for terrorists, criminals, cartels, and others here illegally. He wants to put Americans in danger so Democrats can have their permanent Progressive electoral majority.

California passed an illegal sanctuary state law and now people who do follow federal law will be prosecuted. In a sane world, Becerra would be going to prison.

Let’s not forget that anti-American foreigners are behind the people in charge in California.

Businesses face legal repercussions, including fines up to $10,000, if they assist federal immigration authorities with a potential widespread immigration crackdown, SacBee reported.

“It’s important, given these rumors that are out there, to let people know – more specifically today, employers – that if they voluntarily start giving up information about their employees or access to their employees in ways that contradict our new California laws, they subject themselves to actions by my office,” state Attorney General Xavier Becerra said at a news conference. “We will prosecute those who violate the law.”

Becerra announced that he wants to protect peoples’ rights to privacy and their right to work. What he is protecting is the open border policy and all the illegal aliens, including criminals and terrorists. Certainly he’s not protecting the innocent people who were murdered by illegal aliens.