In the USA, We Can’t Use the Word “Infest”

Brit Hume was asked about the accusation that Donald Trump’s comment about rat-infested Baltimore is racist.
Brit Hume is D.C., he is the establishment as one tied to the MSM and politicians. Yesterday, on Fox News, he told Sandra Smith that it’s ridiculous to call it racism when someone uses the word, “infest.” The President was talking about the animals, not the people.
Now that an establishment reporter knows, maybe the establishment will stop this nonsense.
Hume said we can’t possibly be in a place in this country where criticizing a city that happens to be run by a Black person is racism.
Where has he been? We are a country like that.
In 1999, Elijah Cummings himself used the now-banned word, “infested.”
One reason we have this ridiculous situation is fake conservatives such as Hume who bash conservatives frequently, taking the easy path. Hume also takes the easy path here on this issue. I wish he would just retire for good. He’s a “checked pants republican” elitist.
White establishment types are scared to death of the Black Caucus, Rush and others say stand up to the bullies.