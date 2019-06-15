“Inclusive” Cybersecurity Firm Disinvites Pro-Life Rep from Keynoting

Congressman Will Hurd, a former CIA officer with broad knowledge and concerns about cybersecurity (unlike some political leaders), has been disinvited from delivering the keynote address at a Black Hat USA cybersecurity conference because he is pro-life.

While the two issues have nothing to do with each other, they see diversity and inclusion as more important than cybersecurity. The irony of screaming diversity and inclusion while barring people who don’t agree with some unrelated issue is worthy of the Fascism Award of the Year.

THEY’RE EXCLUDING HIM FOR DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION’S SAKE

Organizers of this year’s Black Hat USA conference selected Hurd to serve as the keynote speaker, but critics claimed that the Southern Baptist congressman’s religiously based views on abortion were contradictory to so-called “diversity” and “inclusion.”

The leftists say he only votes for women’s rights 2% of the time, but they define women’s rights as leftist things like abortions, Planned Parenthood, and funding women to work in STEM fields.

Cowardly Response

“Black Hat has chosen to remove U.S. Representative Will Hurd as our 2019 Black Hat USA Keynote. We misjudged the separation of technology and politics,” Black Hat USA said in a statement. “We will continue to focus on technology and research, however, we recognize that Black Hat USA is not the appropriate platform for the polarizing political debate resulting from our choice of speaker,” Tech Crunch reported.

“We are still fully dedicated to providing an inclusive environment and apologize that this decision did not reflect that sentiment,” the statement added.

Hurd has been voting with Democrats on a number of issues, including open borders. He barely won his last election. He’s trying to keep his job.

RADICAL ZACH WHITTAKER LED THE SHUNNING

TechCrunch security editor Zach Whittaker had taken to Twitter to declare Black Hat’s invitation an affront to “diversity,” even though Hurd is an African American.

“Diversity and inclusion is [sic] one of the most urgent matters in cybersecurity, but Black Hat seems to be sticking to its decision to allow Rep. Will Hurt to keynote the conference, despite his atrocious voting record on women’s rights,” Whittaker tweeted.