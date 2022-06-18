“Incredible Deviants” Are “Always a Disney Employee”

There’s “always a Disney employee” involved in such operations, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said

Police officers and deputies in Polk County in the state of Florida have arrested a Disney World bus driver. He attempted to solicit a 15-year-old girl for sex. Another day, and another deviant Disney employee.

Eleven other suspected child predators were also apprehended in the operation. Several months earlier, four Disney workers were picked up by officers in a similar sting.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday that the 12 suspects had been arrested during a two-week undercover operation. The twelve perverts face 49 felony charges. Four were arrested after turning up to meet people they thought were children to “sexually batter them.” That’s according to the sheriff’s office.

Among those arrested was Zachary Hudson, a 30-year-old bus driver at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando. Hudson talked online with an undercover detective posing as a 15-year-old girl. The pedo told her: “age is just a number”. He “described the things he wanted to do to her sexually,” according to deputies. Hudson allegedly said that he would be “honored” to take the girl’s virginity. Hudson “sent her a nude picture of himself.”

He has been charged with one count of using a two-way communication device to commit a felony and one count of transmission of material harmful to a minor.

WHAT WOULD A PERV OPERATION BE LIKE WITHOUT A DISNEY EMPLOYEE

“What would an operation be — either a pornography investigation or predator operation or human trafficking operation — without a Disney employee? We always have a Disney employee,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd told local media.

Four Disney employees were arrested in a similar operation in March.

Last August, three Disney employees were arrested for soliciting sex from officers posing as children aged between 13 and 14 years.

Two of the Disney staffers, who worked at Disney’s Hollywood Studios theme park, were arrested when they showed up at a pre-arranged location thinking that they would have a threesome with a 13-year-old girl.

Sheriff Judd described those arrested as “incredible deviants” and “nasty, nasty, nasty people,” telling reporters “we can’t even use the words that they used.”

Maybe this explains all the grooming Disney does. Perhaps they should stop trying to sexualize children and clean house.

Related