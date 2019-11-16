Incrementalist Obama tells far-left group to be real & not veer too far left

Barack Obama, the incremental socialist, is sending out warnings to the far-left Democrats running for office which is all of them. He told liberal donors on Friday evening the candidates must not move too far to the left in their policy proposals.

He was there to calm the jitters of his far-left audience who fear another term of the President trying to bring government back under the control of the people.

“For those who get stressed about robust primaries, I just have to remind you, I had a very robust primary,” Obama said.

BE REAL

That is not good news for any of them, but especially Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, who moved towards communism. He noticed that tearing down the system on immigration and healthcare isn’t polling well.

“Even as we push the envelope and we are bold in our vision we also have to be rooted in reality,” Mr. Obama said. “The average American doesn’t think we have to completely tear down the system and remake it.”

Warren and Sanders have urged voters to embrace “political revolution” and “big, structural change,” as well as proposals once widely considered to be left to the liberal fringes of the party, including court-packing and decriminalizing illegal border crossings, the New York Times reported.

Make no mistake, Obama is a Marxist and there might not be a left-wing movement too far for him, but he’s also a realist. He knows the move left has to be incremental. He said he will back any Dem candidate which means he’d back the communistic Bernie or Liz.

“I don’t think we should be deluded into thinking that the resistance to certain approaches to things is simply because voters haven’t heard a bold enough proposal and if they hear something as bold as possible then immediately that’s going to activate them,” he said.

LOOK AT THE AUDIENCE

He made his remarks at the far-far-left Soros-funded Democracy Alliance of wealthy leftists who are nervous about their candidates not doing well in the general election.

Deval Patrick and Michael Bloomberg are entering the race as so-called moderates, but there is nothing moderate about them. Their agenda is far-left, just as Joe Biden’s is far-left.

If you doubt the far-left bent of Barack Obama, just look at who he supports. Obama did sort of endorse the very far-left fake governor of Georgia, Stacey Abrams. “I love me some Stacey Abrams,” he said. She will likely be the Democrat Vice-Presidential candidate.

Whoever the candidate is, Barack Obama said he will fight for that person.

“We have a field of very accomplished, very serious, and passionate, and smart people who have a history of public service, and whoever emerges from the primary process, I will work my tail off to make sure they are the next president.”