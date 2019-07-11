Incriminating Sex Photos of Bill Clinton, Orgy Island, & $$$ from Epstein

In 2015, while onstage at CPAC, Donald Trump said about Bill Clinton, “Nice guy. Got a lot of problems coming up, in my opinion, with the famous island with Jeffrey Epstein,” he added, seemingly veering off-topic. “Lot of problems.”

Vanity Fair reports that, shortly before CPAC, Trump was approached by David Pecker, who then owned the National Enquirer. Pecker visited Trump and brought along “an issue with a Prince Andrew and Epstein-related cover.” They were joined by Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. Afterward, Trump called in Sam Nunberg.

Nunberg told Vanity Fair:

“Michael was sitting in there when I came in, and the issue of the National Enquirer with the pictures of Prince Andrew was on his desk. He said not to tell anyone, but that Pecker had just been there and had brought the issue with him. Trump said that Pecker had told him that the pictures of Clinton that Epstein had from his island were worse.”

It’s looking more and more like Clinton’s statement distancing himself from Epstein was a lie.

Nowhere in the leftist magazine, was Trump implicated by the magazine. This case will leave some high-powered Democrats in ruin. Trump said he had a falling out with Epstein and hasn’t spoken with him in fifteen years. BILL CLINTON MUST HAVE FORGOTTEN ABOUT ALL THAT MONEY AND HIS VISIT TO THE ISLAND RadarOnline.com reported on February 10, 2015, that billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein sent $3.5 million to Bill and Hillary Clinton‘s foundation after an underage sex slave probe began, according to secret Swiss bank records leaked by a whistleblower. At one point, it was reported that she was reconsidering her 2016 presidential bid for fear of embarrassing revelations concerning Bill Clinton’s and Jeffrey Epstein’s relationship. SEX SLAVE SAYS SHE SAY BILL ON ORGY ISLAND Sworn statements from Virginia Roberts — the woman who claims she was a teen sex slave forced to have sex with Prince Andrew — also includes the allegation that she saw the former president on Epstein’s “orgy island.” “I remember asking Jeffrey, ‘What’s Bill Clinton doing here?’ kind-of-thing and he laughed it off and said, ‘Well, he owes me a favor’ … he never told me what favors they were,’” Roberts told lawyers. This money transfer was in bank data a computer expert took when he left HBSC in 2007. He gave it to several news agencies, including London’s Guardian newspaper. The paper reports that, in addition to the $3.5 million sent to the Clinton foundation from his secret Swiss bank account, Epstein also wired $25,000 to another Clinton charity in July 2006. (Palm Beach Police began their investigation of Epstein’s abuse of young girls in March of 2005, according to the police report obtained by Radar.) The FBI probe was halted and its files tightly sealed — including all security camera video that might show the sex activities of Epstein and his pals — in exchange for a sweetheart deal. A subsequent lawsuit, challenging that non-prosecution agreement, accuses federal officials of being pressured by powerful men to stop the FBI investigation.